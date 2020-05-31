IN PICTURES (Covid-19): Churches in Dominica open to down-sized congregations

Dominica News Online - Sunday, May 31st, 2020 at 3:48 PM
Masked and physically-distanced congregants at the Canefield Catholic Church on Sunday

A number of churches in Dominica opened this weekend to a down-sized congregation due to the physical distancing measures which the government has kept in place.

Dominica News Online (DNO) got a glimpse of Sunday worship in a few churches this morning where generally, the Ministry of Health safety protocols were observed. In addition physical distancing, at the Peoples’ Pentecostal Church temperatures were being taken and at Roseau Cathedral, they were recording the names of attendees in an effort to assist in the process contact tracing in case of infections.

The photos below were taken by Cecil Clarke.

 

St. Gerard’s Cathedral Chapel in Roseau

 

Canefield Catholic Church

 

People’s Pentecostal Church

 

St. Alphonsus Church

The St. Alphonsus Church in Goodwill is another place of worship which opened with a reduced attendance on Sunday morning. The congregation had already left when our photographer arrived.

 

