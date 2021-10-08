LIVE from 7PM: COVID-19 Ministry of Health update 8th October 2021

Ministry of Health COVID-19 update for 8th October 2021 scheduled from 7pm. Video link below:
2 Comments
You need to take his seriously and here is why…
https://twitter.com/i/status/1446114590220165139
Mention this to your friend as well
Israeli state-run media admits: Covid vaccine doesn’t reduce spread. According to the report, out of 279 Covid cases of those that are 60-years old and above, 250 of them were fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated. This means that 90% were fully vaccinated while only 10% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Reuveny’s conclusion was that “there was virtually zero difference between getting vaccinated or not. Either way, you have the same chance of catching the virus.”
Reuveny also noted a report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) saying that regarding the Delta variant, those getting vaccinated were no better protected than the unvaccinated.
“Simply put: those who were vaccinated can spread the virus in the same manner as those who were not vaccinated.”
SOURCE:- https://www.israel365news.com/199643/israeli-state-run-media-admits-covid-vaccine-doesnt-reduce-spread/