LIVE: Ministry of Health update 8th September 2021

A Ministry of Health update is scheduled for this evening at 7pm. Link to the live video is below:
4 Comments
Is ‘Herd Immunity’ a myth? Just asking.
It is said that once 70% of the population is vaccinated then the country would have achieved ‘Herd Immunity’.
In Israel, over 80% of the population is vaccinated but recent!y there has been a large spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. If I’m not mistaken, a third shot ( booster shot) is being tried presently.
All you pro-vaxxers stop talking down to the anti-vaxxers. Cease the derogatory words in describing them. All you anti-vaxxers stop the animus against those who have chosen to take the vaccine. The fiery rhetoric is unhelpful.
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate is causing a great divide and additional suffering for the down-trodden. It has to cease.
My take is that each person should have the inalienable right as to what foreign substance goes into his blood stream. That’s it!
But this is not de lady that always givng natural..and sevendys always into natural so y she into de vaccine..smh sometimes i wonder.
Firstly, the graph displayed related to the current surge in cases began on 28th July, just one day after the first cruise ship was allowed back to Dominica. The implication here speaks for its self.
Secondly, the delta variant is now known to have the capability of infecting the vaccinated, though rarely displaying symptoms. So when discussing statistics it is important that we are also told exactly how many of the positive cases among the vaccinated actually display symptoms.
With the new variant mu now in the region, it is more important than ever that we return to the protocols that kept us safe for so long prior to this outbreak, namely: keep all new arrivals in quarantine for a minimum of 5 days and halt with immediate effect the visits of all cruise ships.
Ok now, let us be a little serious about the numbers. Why do we have so many people who are vaccinated getting breakthrough covid 19? Something is seriously wrong with the fight we in because people not vaccinated seeing this statistic will start having more doubt. Please Dr. Amada, on your next update let us focus on the breakthrough numbers for a change. Here is what I would like to see;
1. Total vaccinated with SINO-whatever who suffered break through
2. Total vaccinated with Astrazenica who suffered break through
3. Total deaths who were vaccinated and with which vaccine.
Now don’t ignore this request because that is very important statistic for those who are still not vaxxed but want to take it. I am pro vaccine and want everyone to get vexed but this is some of what you need to talk about. If the Sino-whatever is better then let people know so we can even fly to Beijing to get it. Please sir, I await !