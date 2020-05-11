Message of condolence from the OECS Commission

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, in a message of condolence to the Ramos Cordero family, conveyed heartfelt sentiments of regret and profound gratitude for Yoet’s dedication, sacrifice and service.

“While Yoet was not known personally to us, his death has been painful to thousands of persons across the OECS because the medical brigade, of which he was part, brought great hope and courage to thousands of our people from Anguilla in the North to Grenada in the South.

Cuba has always been ready and willing – even at its own sacrifice – to share its expertise with all who need it and we will never forget that that Cuban blood was shed in the liberation of Africa from Apartheid.

Yoet has become a symbol of that generosity of spirit that is part of the Cuban personality and the people of the OECS will forever remember his service.”