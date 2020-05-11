Message of condolence from the OECS Commission

The OECS Commission notes with deep sorrow the sudden passing of a member of the “Henry Reeve” Cuban Medical Brigade, which arrived in the Commonwealth of Dominica on 29 March 2020 to help in the fight against the COVID-19 disease.
OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, in a message of condolence to the Ramos Cordero family, conveyed heartfelt sentiments of regret and profound gratitude for Yoet’s dedication, sacrifice and service.
“While Yoet was not known personally to us, his death has been painful to thousands of persons across the OECS because the medical brigade, of which he was part, brought great hope and courage to thousands of our people from Anguilla in the North to Grenada in the South.
Cuba has always been ready and willing – even at its own sacrifice – to share its expertise with all who need it and we will never forget that that Cuban blood was shed in the liberation of Africa from Apartheid.
Yoet has become a symbol of that generosity of spirit that is part of the Cuban personality and the people of the OECS will forever remember his service.”
May he rest in perfect peace.
2 Comments
Deepest sympathy to his family and colleagues!
I myself sympathize with family and friends of the deceased. However, we need our government to be blunt about his cause of death because they are lying to us.
Hon McIntyre told us that upon arrival he completed his 14 day quarantine (notice he didn’t say they meaning the Cuban health team). So if is he alone, why?
The day before they landed a Chalie Johnbabtist asked the PM if they would be quarantined and PM said No, but said the ministry of health would decide.
However, the day they arrived, March 29, pastor Randy Rodney, Peter Augustine and pastor Jeanjaque hosted a national prayer Meeting on Q95, and Prime Minister Skerrit was expected to call. He called and was with them for 45 minutes. He informed us that the Cuban medical team arrived and when asked about if they would quarantined, the PM said “No” because they were all checked before they left Cuba and came on a well sanitized plane; so they going straight to the hospital. Now McIntyre saying he was quarantined? We…