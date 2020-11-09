New measures for mandatory mask wearing to begin this week – Levi Peter

Government will this week begin implementing new measures for the mandatory wearing of masks.
That’s according to Attorney General, Levi Peter.
“The first relevant provision will provide for the wearing of face masks or face coverings in public places, specifically (A) whilst using a bus or other public transportation, (B) in public buildings, for example the Government Headquarters, Financial Centre and also supermarkets, retail and wholesale, commercial establishments, (C) at bars or markets or similar businesses or places. (D) in other public spaces including parks, River Banks and beaches.” Peter said recently.
According to him, it is quite an extensive requirement to wear a face mask or face covering.
He said the public is urged to comply and actually cooperate.
“The intention is not for there to be any widespread use of enforcement…,” Peter remarked. “People recognize the need to wear face masks or face coverings for their own personal safety, but also to assist in ensuring or to the extent, [of] reducing the opportunities for spread to other members of the public and protecting our wider community and society and country as a whole.”
Peter said provisions will also require that if an individual is required by a police officer or the owner of a premises which that individual is seeking to enter, “to lower or remove their mask temporarily for the purpose of identification, you will require to do so.”
He mentioned also that there is a prohibition on large public gatherings.
“I should say any except in relation to religious institutions and schools, a large gathering in this context is described or defined as a gathering of 200 or more persons,” Peter explained.
He pointed out the third element of the new introduction is for the requirement to apply for permission to hold any gathering of more than 50 persons
“That application will have to be in writing and it will have to be to the Chief of Police,” Peter stated, pointing out that such a gathering will have to be one of between 50 and 200 people.
“That person have to indicate in their written application for permission from the Chief of Police, they will have to indicate the purpose for the request, the application, they obviously have to state their full name, they will have to state their home address, they will have to state their telephone numbers, personal and if appropriate, business and should the Chief of Police require any other information, they would have to provide that information to the Chief of Police to have any of the opportunity to be granted permission,” Peter stated.
Levi come out there!!
What is coming next..vaccine. and if one does not take. one will not be able to buy. or sell. know the time and the nature of the time.
Vaccine, the state of Dominica could not even afford to buy vaccine for all its citizens because the state coffers have been blundered. Skerrit always claims that DA has 70,000 citizen in which case a vaccination program would cost at least 15 million, unless of course he get the Chinese vaccine free of charge. I urge every citizen to be vigilant to that effect because I for one won’t have any Chinese vaccine put in my arm!
Well tell those bus drivers their windows should be open..I was on the bus with my mask and had to remove it because no toofaying all glass close
So what happen to my comment. I was saying in a way I glad for the mask because some people breath so bad it always make me sick to vomit. mask wearing should be all times covid no covid..or tell people to keep their mouths clean at all times or don’t open allu mouth to send bad breath plus covid
Coming soon – wearing of masks while sleeping
But seriously what is the plan to enforce mandatory wearing of masks at bars and beaches? And what about rivers?
Coming next is..no vaccine no buying or selling. that is where humanity is at present…
What is coming next..vaccine. and if one does not take. one will not be able to buy. or self. know the time and the nature of the time.
Masks for bars and beaches????
Are you serious ? You want me to wear a mask on the beach ?!! Should I wear one when I’m swimming too, just to avoid exposure to infected marine life ? And seriously, what’s the difference between 200 and 2000 ? They are both potentially superspreader events. Clueless, completely and utterly clueless.
The easy precautions are for the most part being followed: hand sanitizing and the wearing of masks. But one to one social distancing is largely being ignored and there is no mention of the potential virus spreading change in the cash till, your pocket or purse.
There are some stores that insist on masks, hand sanitizing and temperature taking before entering. But having cleared these hurdles, space on the shop floor is so limited that even a handful of customers are left standing cheek by jowl.
Pure nonesense…no intention of any widespread enforcement of mandatory masks wearing? Who are these idiots… no fines issued so what’s the sense???
Juss the other day the Medical expert come saying based on the numbers there is no need to be so drastic with the measures,,,
So what medical basis does Levi have to come make those recommendations,,,
What happen to them days when every season was a virus, one come in Cahwem, next one come when the hurricane season started or passed, and another one came when it started to get cold, and when them things came there is always some BushTea people drinking to make them go away,,,
And not forgetting the SeaBath that always make all ailments go away,,,
Marn not saying people doh need to practice good hygiene and take precaution to alleviate the spread of infectious diseased, but all these measures about covering people face doesn’t appear to do anything,,,
Would allyou where a Strainer to cover allyou face in a dust storm if allyou went to the desert???
According to them experts them masks not stopping anything because them particles are too Small for mask to…
The obedient think of themselves as virtuous rather than cowardly
zero death or fake or joke
better we come like those paro they immune
fear the lord not the virus
i read that in the handbook for war 70AD
weaken the people before attack
stop them from gathering
take away there daily bread
So the people in the government offices have to be protected and the teachers don’t? Why is there an exception for schools? Magwehsa… all u don’t care about teachers
Sir be careful, you are bestowing too much power to the police Chief- that can be dangerous- be clear as to what the objective is that you want and the lawmen to enforce specifically- Too much discretion to the police is not a wise thing.
e.g Some how that policeman in Castle Bruce may want to abuse me because he does not like me- and this provides a cover for him – be care careful Levi you may get more than you bargain for…..
“The intention is not for there to be any widespread use of enforcement…,” Peter remarked
When is there ever widespread enforcement of any laws in Dominica? What a laugh.
But if masks work why are there claims of”rises in cases” where masks are mandated? I.e. US and Eurpoe ?
There are many “anti mask” people all over the world who make it almost impossible for the virus controls to work. However if you look at places where it is really enforced such as Victoria, Australia where after several weeks of extreme lockdown (which masks were a huge part of)they have made amazing steps in the eradication of the virus. Taiwan and Japan and New Zealand are other places.
Theses are countries in which the public are aware enough and do understand that masks do slow down the spread of the virus and are not caught up in the whole anti mask conspiracy thing. It is really a very simple concept. Masks suppress the virus from spreading as does hand washing. Very simple. The medical field has been using masks to stop spreading germs for years . Would you want your surgeon breathing germs on to you while you are lying on the operating table ? Same idea.
Lots of scientific/factual data to support wearing of masks, nothing factual or scientific to support the “not…
Dont follow like sheep your point? Don’t you see the number of persons worldwide who do not care and are not wearing masks in crowds – in black lives matter protests and other marches all over? So don’t you think that this is the reason for the “rises in cases”. The US it is crazy! Don’t you look at the news? Don’t care attitude etc. Don’t you see it? Some persons go out mingle in parties/crowds and bring home the lovely present to those home who take all the necessary precautionary measures. Don’t u see people behaving like partying is more important than health?
And u dare ask in your own words I quote “But if masks work why are there claims of”rises in cases” where masks are mandated? I.e. US and Eurpoe ?
We need to ask intelligent questions. Many persons on a whole are rebellious and disobedient and most importantly selfish. It is them, I, Me myself alone. No consideration for others so this is why the “rises in cases” not whether mask work.
Because there is always 1 or more idiot(s) in those places who have the virus and and goes around touching everything, saying is a Fake Virus. Catch my drift? hint hint?
According to Donald Trump, “because there is increased testing”..
Great point!
It is why I have just distanced myself from everyone.
Another thing is… children in schools, especially the younger ones, always touching everywhere, their faces, each other, their faces and all surfaces and also their faces.
I have literally seen them yanking on each others masks. So… why is school still going on?