Police stop DFA Recovery Knockout Cup final

Police on Sunday, called off the final match of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Recovery Knockout Cup competition after spectators failed to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DFA Gerald George announced on Friday that due to the new COVID-19 regulations put in place last week, only 200 persons would be allowed into the stadium for the event. He said that figure included the players, vendors, security, media personnel and the match officials, which only left room for 80 spectators.
George stressed that persons would have to wear masks and to socially distance throughout the games. However, during the event, on several occasions, spectators had to be called on to sit six feet apart, and at some point, police threatened to stop the game if they did not adhere to the protocols.
During the event, the DFA PRO went as far as offering incentives by way of free drinks, to people in the stands who adhered to the guidelines. However, about 11 minutes into the final game between Harlem F.C and Bath Estate F.C, after several unsuccessful calls by DFA officials and members of the police force for spectators to sit apart from each other, the authorities decided to end the match and ordered everyone to vacate the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
With ten thousand dollars up for grabs, players and fans will be anxious to know what the DFA’s next move will be and whether a virtual version of the match is on the cards as in many other countries. Dominica News Online (DNO) will keep readers informed.
In the first match of the day, for the third place position, which was completed, Dublanc F.C defeated We united 4-nil.
What should DFA do now? Nothing!! I want to assume that we are all responsible for our actions including our health. Football or not, we are facing a pandemic. Everyone is aware of the need for wearing a mask and social distancing. Even after being warned, bribed and threatened, patrons still refuse to adhere. I believe the police acted correctly. I don’t believe DFA owes anybody anything. We need to face the consequences of our actions. In my perfect world, I would have arrested and charged every single one of those who violated the rules!!
Funny as it may sound, Valarie and his officers have my full support this time around as much as I know they are all KOONOOMOONUS.! What hell football match is soooooooooooo important in this time of covid that it MUST go on? They should not have allowed it in the first place, that’s their biggest blunder. This and every other large gathering should be banned for the forseeable future. We cannot keep playing hide and seek with covid19. America is on fire and that should be a warning to us. STOP this BS. We don’t want to demonstrate against what is killing us slowly- Skerrit19- but we worried about football match
Anyway DNO one day all you let me post eh..one day.
In this situation, there should have been an operation to ensure that spectators follow the guidelines. “George stressed that persons would have to wear masks and to socially distance throughout the games.” This in and of itself is not a procedure. Prior to the game, efforts should have been made to block of certain sections/seats designated and have security in place to ensure that procedures and protocols are followed. If one is not following guidelines, they are cautioned and given a chance to adhere. Any attempt thereafter to violate the protocols, they should be escorted out. Just stating that individuals need to wear mask and social distance with no obvious seating assignment and protocols, is not a very good strategy for event management during this pandemic. My suggestion to the DFA, reschedule the game with no spectators. The fans are partly to blame, but DFA should have had a better plan in place.
#OneLoveDominicans #InThisTogether #PersonalResponsibility
Big people they were dealing with, not children. Why should they have to do all that when you have a stadium that can seat over 4000 people. 80 people is nothing to seat, There is ample space so why couldn’t they comply??? They do right. Make an example of them.
The police and the DFA officials made appealed multiple times to the spectators to comply to the established protocols. The majority of the spectators adamantly refused to conform.
Let’s be fair. Those recalcitrant attendees gave the police hardly any other option than to have the match. aborted.
Slowing or eliminating the spread of the deadly Coronavirus is of a much higher priority than a football match even though I love my sports.
@Ibo France, I don’t always argue with you most of the times but this time you have my vote 10 out of 10
My apology Ibo France, the word argue should of been agreed!
Look at the size of the stadium. You telling me you can’t sit 80 spectators more than 6 ft apart? You can maybe even fit 500 people or more in there and have 3 seats between people. This country and those in charge are loosing common sense by the minute. And the people in the nation are loosing it at the same rate
No the people who supposed to be grown and responsible who losing common sense. What more can the ministry do??? People are just being irresponsible and when we finally have community spread they will blame the government and the ministry. Wicked set of people. You mean to tell me all you cannot find enough space in an empty stadium to sit six feet apart? Magway sa!!
Calling off the match was not the most reasonable response. Instead, they should have thrown out all spectators and allow the match to continue after. This is overreaction.
Skerrit clearly isn’t a fan of football. I suspect he rather prefers to play with dolls…
NO, they didn’t over react. They have to put their foot down and make an example of some people..they too wicked. So next time there is an event they will understand more clearly that this ain’t no joke and will not be taken lightly. People don’t seem to understand how serious this is. Punks.