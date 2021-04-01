Police warn against mass gatherings in Dominica over the Easter holidays

A stern warning has been issued to the Dominican public to desist from hosting mass gatherings during the upcoming Easter holiday weekend without the consent of the police.

According to Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, it has become evident by the number of applications being received by the police force and advertisements being seen on social media that several activities have been planned by persons for the holiday which will commence on good Friday and g into Easter Monday.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is reminding the general public that the laws regarding gatherings and the hosting of events are not suspended. The laws are still in effect and must be adhered to at all times,” Valerie cautioned.

He reminded the various organizers of the events that Section 91 of the Environmental Health Services SRO 40 of 2020, provides that a person shall not host a gathering of more than 50 persons unless the person has written permission from the Police Chief.

“Therefore anyone wishing to host any event involving 50 or more persons must apply in writing to the Chief of Police. The application form is online and is at dominica.gov.dm,” Valerie stated.

The senior police officer warns that police will take the necessary action at large gatherings which have not received permission from the chief of Police.

“Section 8 of the environmental health services SRO 40 of 2020 prohibits anyone from hosting or attending a large gathering that is a gathering of more than 199 people section 8 (2) of the regulations provides that a person who is present at or promotes aids or assists in the promotion of a large gathering commits an offence. A police officer, therefore, may disperse any mass gathering and persons who do not comply with the police will be prosecuted.” Valerie declared.