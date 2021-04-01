Police warn against mass gatherings in Dominica over the Easter holidays

A stern warning has been issued to the Dominican public to desist from hosting mass gatherings during the upcoming Easter holiday weekend without the consent of the police.
According to Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, it has become evident by the number of applications being received by the police force and advertisements being seen on social media that several activities have been planned by persons for the holiday which will commence on good Friday and g into Easter Monday.
“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is reminding the general public that the laws regarding gatherings and the hosting of events are not suspended. The laws are still in effect and must be adhered to at all times,” Valerie cautioned.
He reminded the various organizers of the events that Section 91 of the Environmental Health Services SRO 40 of 2020, provides that a person shall not host a gathering of more than 50 persons unless the person has written permission from the Police Chief.
“Therefore anyone wishing to host any event involving 50 or more persons must apply in writing to the Chief of Police. The application form is online and is at dominica.gov.dm,” Valerie stated.
The senior police officer warns that police will take the necessary action at large gatherings which have not received permission from the chief of Police.
“Section 8 of the environmental health services SRO 40 of 2020 prohibits anyone from hosting or attending a large gathering that is a gathering of more than 199 people section 8 (2) of the regulations provides that a person who is present at or promotes aids or assists in the promotion of a large gathering commits an offence. A police officer, therefore, may disperse any mass gathering and persons who do not comply with the police will be prosecuted.” Valerie declared.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
27 Comments
Elizabeth, thieves vagabonds, and crooks do not deserve any admiration, because that is the definition of respect!
When one belly is empty, because they do not have any source of income to provide for themselves, and family; they sit in starvation waiting for a handout; we look up and see the thieves driving multiple motor vehicles costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
They have as many properties (house and land) which their legitimate salary can’t afford, you know all of their assets derive from thievery; how can people have admiration for such thieves, such scoundrels?
Elizabeth, respect is something earned, and not a demand!
If you could find a cure for aids; Covid-19; cancer, or some other none curable disease, you might earn the admiration of the world, because respect is simple a feeling of deep admiration for someone or something elicited by their abilities, qualities, or achievements.
If you are suggesting respect for Dominica politicians; that will be earned when…
WE saw corporate sponsorship of evenents all over the island. NOONE was arrested. This is all a joke. Dont even talk about the Roseau River Promenade. Friday night is there everybody is. Rubbish all you talking.
“According to Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, it has become evident by the number of applications being received”
Every little cockroach have their say; spewing nonsensical garbage!
If the police are supposed to issue permits to promoters, and people proposing to host whatever, dance, and party’s; and the police refused to issue such permits why would this guy anticipate the fun will go on.
Not unless as usual in Dominica as long as one is dressed in red they are privilege to break the law. If this so called second hand chief is thinking of COVID-19 and the mutating variance, by now most Dominicans should know of the perils involve in large gatherings.
If they want to die, let them fly!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
As someone asks; was a permit issued to Malzaire to held church?
By the way, the word Easter is not found any place in the Bible; God never told anyone to celebrate Easter mass; the Passover Jesus ordained!
“Do this in Memory of…
It is sad and unfortunate the way, most Dominicans show no respect to the authorities, whoever they are
People, you seem to be proud to put on display your lack of respect for those who are guiding you; but to the World, your shameful attitude and conduct is a disgrace to Dominica
Out of 13 comments on this board right now, only one person speaks with respect, but that person gets 8 negative thumbs, while the other 12 has positive thumbs for writing their disrespect and rudeness
People of Dominica, we are now living in a civilized World, an era when all humans beings should know about good manners and etiquette. You all are continuously babbling about how backward we are, but fail to notice that this problem arises from you all’s lack of good conduct & attitude
Too bad that you all are passing that sorry trait to those who come after you. Poverty is not seen through lack of money, it is seen through disgusting behavior think about that!
If it is a noisy gathering of less than 50 people……….
Does that mean that you don’t have to wear mask or social distance?
Just asking!!!
Yessss because this garbage has nothing to do with health, its all about more control and stricter rules and laws for humanity to follow. No normal is coming back.
Even if we go back to doing certain things, the new laws will be passed…like the poison passports or you will not be allowed to travel….this is why the world economic forum and their puppets pushing their “great reset”
This whole PLAN – DEMIC is about…restructuring the world and society as we know it.
Can the police explain to us what had happened to the law during the events hosted by Melissa on the promenade and also during the gathering at DBS. Whilst I’m encouraging all person’s to obey the laws of the land, the police cannot be putting their authority to sleep when it pertains to supporters of the rulling regime. This type of flagrant favoritism doesn’t encourage the public to do the right thing all the time. I also hope that the police will not use excessive brutal force against anyone who is in breach of the regulations.
The law applies only to one set of people in Dominica and not for the others. Our country is rotten to the core with corruption and political favouritism. It’s so sad…
Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie is a waist of time and tax payer money. I wonder if he knows the difference between government and state. I can remember when I was growing up, the citizens of this land respected the police, this was just because in those days there was leadership, leadership with principle and knows the difference between government and state (their employer). policemen who worked hard to achieve.
But what we have in Dominica for leaders in the police force are miss fits, leaders who did not work their way up the ladder, but rather officers, becoming servants, messenger to the hierarchy to this government to get promotion. What we also have in Dominica at present are two sets of citizens, those who are above the law and those who a subjected to the law and this is because the police force is compromised.
So what when you get permission from the police to gather you get immunity from the virus? What is the difference between a gathering that is given permission and one that is not when it comes to the virus? This makes absolutely no sense.
Bishop Malzaire Sir, did you get permission from the police for your Easter Services? I do not think even God gives dispensation for Covid because He truly believes we are all equal and is not the church that decides. Happy Easter Sir.
This police force can’t even direct traffic properly and this guy has more wind than a hurricane.
I dear anyone if they have time to see this sham. This is taking place all through the caribbean, these measures are slowly taking away our freedoms. If we continue to accept this we will all suffer from the China model systems we are implementing.
You are correct 1 gazillion % not only the Caribbean, all other countries. The governments and their police are using fear against humanity.
Humanity keeps forgetting that our numbers vastly out numbers the government , tbeir police and the so called health experts. People are just afraid to stand up and say no. People give these governments too much power over them when these governments have no power…They beg us for that power every five years because it is the people who have the power.. Not them.
Does that include the riverside???.
Set of stooges, One iis grinning, and just look at the forehead of the other one .
Two failed and shameless police men.
Later in you all life, wish there is someway to drag you all to court, for failing Dominica so badly!!!
Go after the real law breakers!!!
So for Christmas on the promenade that wasn’t considered mass gathering ? Look biasness
Show some testicular fortitude and go on de riverbank with a loud speaker if you bad!!!!!!!
Testicular fortitude these guys don’t have. They are cowards that only come out when they have a weapon at their disposal. Never mind, their days are numbered.
This is nothing but the weaponizing of Covid by the political police lead by Valarie and company when it suits them.
Yessss because this garbage has nothing to do with health, its all about more control and stricter rules and laws for humanity to follow. No normal is coming back.
Even if we go back to doing certain things, the new laws will be passed…like the poison passports or you will not be allowed to travel….this is why the world economic forum and their puppets pushing their “great reset”
This whole PLAN – DEMIC is about…restructuring the world and society as we know it.
You should know that’s unconstitutional! Read section Chapter 1, Section 11: Protection of freedom of assembly. “Except with his own consent a person shall not be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of assembly and association.”
Don’t let them infringe on your rights!
A failed police force!
A serious commission of enqiry needs to be held in this force. So many of those political buffoons does not meet the requirements of policing!!
Were the peoole involved the fete outside of DBS radio during carnival, fined for breaking the law? Or do the rules not apply to labour party events?
Not in DA they don’t. Members of the DLP and the Cabal appear to have no rules. Remember, no law and no constitution… Remember Dominicans laughing about it. Well, no all you can laugh, the double doctor was deadly serious and foole all you again.
“According to Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, it has become evident by the number of applications being received by the police force …”
But how these people get into those positions? Clearly sir if people are applying, that suggests their intentions to comply
Follow the precautions and guidelines my people. We have done well thus far, no need to relax now and jump back in too early. France is heading for another 3 weeks lock-down and curfew restrictions. This COVID-19 is serious thing.
#WeAreAllInThisTogether!
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
Social control when convenient.