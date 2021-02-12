President and Health Minister first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Dominica

The President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin today became the first person on the island to be given the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The President received the vaccine this morning (February 12, 2021), at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. His wife was the given the jab immediately afterwards.

Moments after taking the shot, President Savarin encouraged fellow Dominicans to take the vaccine, noting that it “will assist in our fight against the pandemic.”

“I hope everybody else in Dominica will do the same. I know there are few who have some misgivings about vaccinations, but they are not new,” he said. “We’ve been vaccinated against polio, against smallpox, and vaccinated against several epidemics and pandemics, so I would urge all Dominicans to take advantage of this opportunity to increase the immunity of the population against Covid-19.”

The President thanked the Government of India, who just this week, donated 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Dominica and commended Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who has since gifted 5000 doses of the vaccine to Antigua and Barbuda with donations to Grenada, St. Lucia, and other OECS countries, to follow.

“We are an island but we are not isolated nor are we immune from what is happening in the rest of the region and while we would like to see herd immunity here in Dominica, our safety will depend on herd immunity in the region, Barbados and the OECS,” Savarin remarked. “I believe that the efforts being made here in Dominica of the sharing of resources with the rest of the OECS will help us in managing more effectively and efficiently this pandemic and hopefully in the short run create herd immunity in the OECS.”

Health Minister, Dr. Irvin Mc Intyre and Parliamentary Secretary, Kent Edwards, were also among other officials to receive the COVID-19 vaccine today as part of a roll-out of the vaccination program in Dominica.

Prime Minister Skerrit announced earlier this week that the rollout process would begin on the 22 of February, however, a memo sent from the Chief Medical Officer (AG) Dr. Laura Esprit, dated February 11, 2021, indicated that the administration of the vaccination would begin today.

The memo requested that all priority groups, including health care workers, police officer, customs and immigration officers, port authority personnel, as well as COVID-certified taxi drivers who have already decided to take the vaccine, make themselves available for administration from 11:am to 3:00 pm today.

This process is expected to continue in the days ahead.