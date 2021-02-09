Prevent the spread of COVID-19, reduce exposure to carnival activities, says PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit continues to urge the public to follow the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It has been reported that at present Dominica has 12 active Covid-19 cases that are all in isolation, with the total number of confirmed cases at 126.

“We need to continue to take all the measures that we need to take, not only from the Ministry of Health standpoint, but from the standpoint from every resident and citizen of our country,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated at a press conference on Monday.

The prime minister is of the view that not having Carnival this year “wouldn’t kill anybody”.

He also made the point that not having the usual activities activities will help minimize the potential risk of spreading Covid-19 in Dominica.

“The reality is when you are in a fete, I don’t expect you to have a mask and be drinking…you are more than likely not to be wearing a mask when you are in a fete situation and you are more than likely not to be sanitizing your hands as frequently as you should, and you are more than likely not to be socially distancing in a festive environment,” the prime minister stated.

He further pointed out that when one is intoxicated, that’s when “they hug everybody and to speak in everybody’s face as closely as possible” adding, “This is why the festive activities are a concern to all of us and this is why we are asking people to minimize their exposure to these kinds of activities to safeguard yourself, to safeguard your family and of course to safeguard the country.”

Carnival 2021 in Dominica has been cancelled in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the island.