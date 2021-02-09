Prevent the spread of COVID-19, reduce exposure to carnival activities, says PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit continues to urge the public to follow the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It has been reported that at present Dominica has 12 active Covid-19 cases that are all in isolation, with the total number of confirmed cases at 126.
“We need to continue to take all the measures that we need to take, not only from the Ministry of Health standpoint, but from the standpoint from every resident and citizen of our country,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated at a press conference on Monday.
The prime minister is of the view that not having Carnival this year “wouldn’t kill anybody”.
He also made the point that not having the usual activities activities will help minimize the potential risk of spreading Covid-19 in Dominica.
“The reality is when you are in a fete, I don’t expect you to have a mask and be drinking…you are more than likely not to be wearing a mask when you are in a fete situation and you are more than likely not to be sanitizing your hands as frequently as you should, and you are more than likely not to be socially distancing in a festive environment,” the prime minister stated.
He further pointed out that when one is intoxicated, that’s when “they hug everybody and to speak in everybody’s face as closely as possible” adding, “This is why the festive activities are a concern to all of us and this is why we are asking people to minimize their exposure to these kinds of activities to safeguard yourself, to safeguard your family and of course to safeguard the country.”
Carnival 2021 in Dominica has been cancelled in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the island.
12 Comments
lmaoo. Reduce exposure to carnival activites? That statment makes no sense. I get what you are trying to say, but in trying to sound smart..doctor. anyway it doh have carnival to be exposed to, much less to reduce exposure to it.
People may need to get vaccinated against Covid-19 annually, just like seasonal flu shots, over the next several years, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday.
but i tought there were only imported cases of covid on the island and no deaths . if the island is covid free and ALL cases are caught and stopped at the airport why do we have to be carefull and not spread it? if you say there is no cases locally spread then why do we have to avoid each other? or is there a lie somewhere or something that you are hiding from the local population?
Carnaval, the festival of Canalism prior to Christendom’ lent, was all the Slaves had to look forward to in terms of “freeing up”. Today, the mental Slaves continue to hold on, willing to get Drunk, while partaking in all the immorals reminiscent of a past time, still living in the present.There should be no debate bout banning Carnaval.
But wasn’t Coronavirus also present during Christmas? So how did your wife get away with her Christmas bacchanal on the Roseau promenade? PM you have to be consistent, it cannot be one rule for your wife and another rule for the rest of us! No public gatherings, no Christmas fete, no carnival, not for anyone no matter who they are!
So no carnival no holiday then…I am not a carnival fan but I always have these two day sheduled..please I need my holiday it is mine ok
The holidays still there man no worries skerrit cannot take that. You kool
Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, the Doctor, any good Doctor cares for the welfare of his patient. I believe this Doctor is at least dealing with this problem head-on.
Prevention is better than cure my people.
Encourage the masses to take some time out to pray with their loved ones like our Barbados counterparts.
Dominica is doing well in comparison with the rest of the region.
Stay strong PM
It would have been bettering he had said that mass gatherings are not allowed and anyone breaking the protocol will be arrested and fined. I’m sorry but revellers do not behave responsibly if tough measures are not in place. Covid does not make an excuse for carnival. A bitter pill to swallow, I know but please no carnival celebrations this year if we are to maintain our public health performance so far.
Independent Thinker..!? Are you for real…you live in Dominica, locked 🔐 down In a house 🏘️ and idiotic and blind to failed Skerrit weird personal thoughts?
Also, be reminded that you don’t make a fool of yourself. Be advised that Skerrit is no doctor must have abused (Red Clinic)our States resources. This is a failed Incompetent Labour Government. We need Skerrit out of our Government Now..ASAP,. He’s been this failure over 20yrs.
We need change ASAP away from this failed, fake Labour Government soon that our nature Isle and our incoming decent trusted UWP Government will move our people higher to Education and Employment. Happy and to help develop their skills in preparation for education, exams, university and then great employment opportunities towards the Development of our suffering jobless people and advocate that everyone should and must have that opportunity to be independent, intelligent strong, visionary, and exceptionally happy and engaged in the future. Amen
