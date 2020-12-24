Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to fund “Community Relief Centers” in Dominica

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have partnered with World Central Kitchen to help feed communities and the first two of these centers will be opened in Dominica.
Founded by José Andrés, World Central Kitchen helps to feed communities in the wake of natural disasters.
As Bloomberg reports, Meghan and Harry are funding four “Community Relief Centers” for the non-profit, which will begin as service kitchens in emergency situations before potentially transitioning into schools, clinics, and community centers.
The first centers will open in Dominica and Puerto Rico, both of which suffered immense damage due to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Founded in 2010, World Central Kitchen has provided 50 million meals across 17 countries to date.
“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity,” Meghan and Harry said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.
“When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing—and working tirelessly—to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action.
The Sussexes told Bloomberg that they hope to bring more partners to World Central Kitchen, enabling the non-profit to build more Community Relief Centers.
They also said they’ll visit the finished centers in the future, after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
15 Comments
Thanks for ther soup kitchen. I wish I could send that lovely couple a message to take to their queen Lizibet to return all gold, art, books from universities in Timbuktu and other loot stolen from Africa, including her billion$ gold chariot. But the b’ee don’t like the lovely couple either, so never mind, just give her some Black babies to remind her.
Please partner with a good group please….NO POLITICIAN OR VILLAGE COUNCILS….NOR REDCROSS. use Lions, Leos, Kiwanis….Rotary etc
Prince Harry is the direct descendant of the establishment that enslaved your ancestors – stupid black people still trusting. At this point in history, we should know better than to trust any freeness from white people. 100% of the time they have an alternative agenda. History tells us everything we need to know.
Black people never learn, all they have to do is flash a few £££pounds/freeness and we willingly turn into their b*t**es!
Dominica is one of the most fertile places on planet earth and our population small. We can produce all the food we need and even enough to supply our neighbors. If we have food shortages, its because those responsible are not managing our food provision capabilities properly. Stop waiting on white people to come save us, we can save ourselves.
Though philanthropy is appreciated, let’s not forget it’s reason for its existence!!
HOTEP!
That’s very nice of you all. So thoughtful I hope skerrit don’t say is cbi money later down
Regardless of the damage to homes and infrastructure in the wake of future natural disasters, I would have thought that Dominica would be the last place in earth to warrant food kitchens.
On the other hand, after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, an all expenses paid visit to the Caribbean for the royal couple would give them a nice break from England’s non too warm climate.
Many people are still feeling the burden of Hurricane Maria’s wrath. We are very appreciative of the Royals’ interest in Dominica and welcome their assistance. Thank you Harry and Meghan for thinking about Dominica. We look forward to welcoming you to Dominica in the future.
The first paragraph of my comment specifically refers to food kitchens.
I stand by my statement that, regardless of the damage to homes and infrastructure in the wake of future natural disasters, I would have thought that Dominica would be the last place in earth to warrant food kitchens.
Many places on earth are barren and people are starving year round. In contrast we have a fertile island. The problem is that we neglect our agricultural potential and make little effort to preserve what we produce. The relief supplies that were flown in after Hurricane Maria were mostly items that other countries had farmed and preserved.
Well said, Mr. Burnett. We have so much fertile land in Dominica and I do not understand why the government does not invest in agriculture so that some people can stay employed. When I was growing up, that’s how some parents provided for their children and even financed their children’s education. If they could do it then without modern equipment why can’t that be done now when we are at a more advanced state?
It is a shame that some of the farmers do not even have drivable roads to their farms and have to beg the government for help.
How is it that we were once a productive nation to a begging one? We were exporting food in the past but now we IMPORT certain foods that we can grow right here!!! What is the logic behind this NONESENSE?
As one person commented, “we trust FREENESS from White people.” Yes, most of the time they have an agenda. Seems like wherever Black people are in the world, we allow ourselves to be subjugated by other people who always have an ulterior motive.
FY this couple now reside in California. Many many countries can use these pantries.
Roger for your information Harry and Megan no longer live in the UK but have decamped to sunny California to be with Megan’s friends and make money out of their royal title. They vacated the cottage provided for them by Harry’s grandmother, H.M. the Queen, some time ago. It is a while since Harry last showed up in the country of his birth.
Sadly, they have become an embarrassment to a lot of British people really.
Thanks for the update UK Dominican. Regardless of where they live, I understand that Prince Harry’s net worth is around £30 million. With that I suppose he and his wife can afford to donate a few food kitchens and the recipients will doff their hats.
Are they still considered “ROYALS”. And I thought they already left England….. Just asking?
This charitable initiative is needed in many countries around the world. Too many people are going hungry and malnourished even before the onset of COVID 19.
Dominica has gotten more than most Caribbean countries its fair share of alms. If only the resources of the state were shared equitably, there would be little need for Dominica to be pitied.
There must be some form of activism to demand from those in the top echelon of political power that the CBI funds go towards assisting all to empower themselves and not only to enrich the PM, his family, the rogues in cabinet and his enablers.
Is this authentic and if so can this be proven by DNO.. I have read a similar story in recent time which states that the center is under construction and will b opened next year. However, no one knew where in Dominica it was being built or no other details for that matter,
ADMIN: This particular story has been carried by several credible news sources. As stated in the article our specific source was Bloomberg.