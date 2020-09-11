Public advised to wear masks properly, reminded of importance of safety protocols

The wearing of face masks is being actively encouraged to to protect against and limit the spread of COVID-19, however, the public is being reminded that in order to be effective, masks should be worn properly .

“The wearing of the mask should be done properly. Do not wear the mask beneath the chin nor on the forehead, do not hang the mask from one ear and proceed to have a conversation with your listener,” Officer in Charge in the office of the Director of Primary Healthcare Services, Dr. Gilda Nesty-Tonge advised at a recent news conference.

She said that people should ensure that the mask adequately covers the nose and mouth at all times.

Dr. Nesty-Tonge said it has been observed lately that people have let down their guards and social gatherings are being organized. She cautioned against the holding such unnecessary gatherings which could lead to the spread of Covid-19.

“Use a mask if such gatherings are unavoidable,” Dr. Nesty-Tonge and appealed to patrons on packed buses during peak hours to ensure that they wear masks, “to protect yourself and others.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille, who also spoke at the press conference, made it clear that the wearing of face masks at all the ports of entry will be strictly enforced.

“Face masks, face coverings, will be required for all passengers, airport staff, airline staff and other approved persons at all times,” he insisted. “Passengers are required to wear face masks or face coverings at all times during the arrival process, up to and during departure at the airport.”

He continued, “Passengers must observe physical distancing at all times and they must practice good respiratory etiquette and personal sanitization.”

Bardouille warned that failure to adhere to these measures may lead to delays at transit ports and disappointment where passengers won’t be able to board an aircraft or vessel to travel to Dominica irrespective of the country from which they originate.

Accrding to the DASPA CEO, all persons seeking to access the ports of entry will be subjected to temperature screening.

“Passengers, travelers or persons seeking access to the ports of entry who do not meet the temperature screening requirements will be referred to the health hotline personnel or secondary screening personnel where possible,” Bardouille stated.

Officials have also been highlighting the importance of quarantine.

“While quarantine may be looked upon as an inconvenience to someone, it must be kept in mind, that the benefits of quarantine far outweigh the inconvenience,” Dr. Gilda Nesty-Tonge pinted out. “This has been proven in the result of the management of a few cases.”

She said the government quarantine facility in Portsmouth has been designated to do just that, “and we ask everyone who has to be quarantined to understand the reason behind the measure.”

One of the concerns of travelers, she said, is the wait time to be processed and transferred to the quarantine facility.

Dr. Nesty-Tonge apologized for this inconvenience pointing out that many times, the actual number of travelers arriving on island may exceed the expected number.

She said that this can occur for instance, if travelers upload their online questionnaire or their PCR results at the last minute.

“These travelers are then granted the ability to board, thus resulting in the increased number of actual arriving passengers and ultimate delay in processing and transfer to the government quarantine facility,” Dr. Nesty-Tonge explained.