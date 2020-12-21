Reopening of Zeb Kweyol herbal store is timely because of COVID-19 says Herbal Business Association

Treasurer of the Dominica Herbal Business Association (DHBA), Catherine Ormond, has said that the reopening of the Zeb Kweyol herbal store, at the Old Market Plaza, is suited for this time especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reopening of the shop will provide the people with local herbs and products that can help fight the flu and the virus and these products are locally made,” she stated.

The Zeb Kweyol store which was closed after being damaged by Hurricane Maria, was finally reopened in December of 2019 but was shut down three months later because of the pandemic.

“We have been closed since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe now is a good time to be open for Christmas so that our people can buy our products and can also be great Christmas gifts this year,” Ormond remarked.

The purpose of the herbal shop, according to Ormond, is to promote local products made by entrepreneurs in Dominica, with locally grown products. A section meant to highlight works of art, craft and literature produced by local artists and writers, has been added.

Cedric Phillip of Campbell Business Machines and Supplies which started the initiative, said it also provided the opportunity for local artists and painters such as Earl Etienne to showcase their work and have it available worldwide.

“We take paintings from local artists and ask them permission and also to sign and number their work of art and produce it so that it is available for purchase,” Phillip explained.

He said the paintings are not expensive and can be found online at Campbell’s-art.com and can be purchased and shipped anywhere in the world.

In addition to herbal medicines, teas, herbal spa and beauty products and arts and craft, Zeb Kweyol also offers jewelry, local chocolate, drinks and many other items.

The Dominica Herbal Association has been in existence for about 14 years and has 22 members.