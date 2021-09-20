Restoring the Essence of the Nation: COVID-19 vaccine mandates? (part V)

Last week we re-iterated that effectively combating the COVID-19 pandemic requires a mix of strategies – hygiene, social distancing and mask-wearing protocols; vaccination; therapeutics; occasional lockdowns as necessary; and better attention to immune health which would contribute to the building of natural immunity against COVID-19 infection.
I would again say that I am not against the use of vaccine as part of the strategy mix to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, rather, what I am against is the mandating of the vaccines. The reality is that the world was never going to get to a point where the whole world would be vaccinated within a short window and so there was always going to arise mutations, some of which would have the potential for evading the existing vaccines and this would necessitate the use of booster vaccines targeted at the dominant variants. Not unlike what goes on with the seasonal flu, the world may need to embrace vaccine booster shots as a standard tool to fight COVID-19, thus we may have to learn to live with COVID-19. Let us also be honest and recognize that there was always going to be vaccine hesitancy in the context of genuine scientific disagreement or due to mistrust of the WHO, the CDC organisations, governments, large pharmaceutical companies or the global elite, whether or not that distrust is realistic or based on conspiracy theories. This means that the single-track vaccine focus was always flawed!
I do not oppose the use of the vaccines, but rather than mandate the vaccines, there should be genuine efforts to educate persons and this must involve providing all pertinent information without leaving out convenient elements of the vaccine debate. Persons need to be allowed to take well-informed risks rather than being misled or bullied into taking the vaccine. As for that matter I met one person who said that he had taken the vaccine but if he had not yet taken it and he was making the decision presently, he would decide against taking it now as it has turned out that much of the information on the matter that he had received from official sources was guess work rather than scientific facts! Moreover, if indeed the authorities are convinced about their position on the effectiveness of the vaccines, then they should be patient and allow time to work on their behalf – as if they are right, the fears of some initially hesitant people would be calmed and they would take the vaccine eventually.
But given the risks posed by the virus, alongside the vaccines, there needs to be effective treatments to avoid severe illness and death from COVID-19 for persons who could not be vaccinated during initial and subsequent vaccination rounds; or in relation to persons who are vaccine hesitant or who, for good scientific reasons, are not in agreement that the vaccines are safe and effective or will be safe and effective in the medium to long term or who are doubtful of the medium to long term effectiveness of the vaccines.
The same way money was thrown after the vaccines, money should also have been thrown after finding effective COVID-19 treatments and it’s not too late for that. Take for instance the use of Ivermectin – many doctors who have used it out of desperation claim great results. It is claimed by many that there has been adequate formal evidence for the World Health Origination (WHO) to have given emergency authorization for the use of Ivermectin if they had chosen to be as lenient as they were with the vaccines. That notwithstanding, the WHO, has recently only authorised the use of Ivermectin in clinical trials. But there had been much clamour to get the WHO to move on this matter given that many experts think that there has been overwhelming evidence that Ivermectin is effective. Some persons think that the WHO may have had a spurious agenda and that they are being subject to the influence of large pharmaceutical firms.
And how about herbal remedies? There has been great interest in exploring alternative choices of medicinal plant-based therapeutics for COVID-19. Some medical plants have long been known or believed to have antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory effects, and this ought to be further investigated in the context of treating COVID-19. The definitive roles of these medicinal plants in cytokine storms and post-infection complications need to be fully investigated. There may already have been some limited work done in various countries, but given the unprecedented challenges being faced with respect to controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, ethnopharmacological research should be given a fair amount of consideration for its potential to contribute to controlling this pandemic. Some of the plants grown in Dominica or widely available include – Ginger, Garlic, Lemon, Lime, Guava, Vervain, and Moringa. Many persons have increased their consumption of these herbs to help their bodies fight off severe disease should they be infected with the virus. Next week let us continue to discuss the vaccine-complementary strategies for confronting the COVIID-19 pandemic.
Opinions expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.
Those who think Mr Vidal is not providing enough quant data for alternative solutions need to remember that the governments of the world have narrow-mindedly adopted a One Size Fits All approach to this pandemic. At the same time, they have cancelled and censored any science that has not fit the singular narrative of “Vaccines are Safe and Effective.” This so, even as the official science is not settled…
When we talk about mandates, don’t forget that FDA is currently approving vaccine for as young as 5 year olds. Remember, even with delta, the risk of hospitalization / death for children has not changed much (even as case load has increased). The risk of myocarditis in young men and boys, while rare, should have people very concerned. Young people of good health are the population who can most weather and recover from the virus. This is where One Size Fits All is very inadvisable. Why give the same medicine to the young as the Old and Diabetic need?
This is a normal and common thread among discouragers of vaccine uptake … ” the data and evidence is not there to back up what I’m saying?… oh , course.. Governments, scientists, doctors, nurses, NGO’s and all the rest have CONSPIRED to hide it from us ”
It would be funny if this sort of thing didn’t kill people in these times
Mr. Vidal …
This is your 5th commentary on this issue and the same basic flaw crops up in all of them. In all the assertions and assumptions that you make, not a single quantitative analysis or projection occurs (and I KNOW you now about quantitative information … you are , after all an economist , the whole discipline of which is rooted in quantitative analysis). It’s always ‘many doctors’ this and ‘many people’ that. (Frankly this sounds very Trump-like). Not a single comment on the percentage of people helped or cured by therapeutics or immune system ‘boosters’ , not a single shred of credible evidence on the increased efficacy of these methods in combating COVID as opposed to vaccine roll outs or herd immunity. Not a word or two about what will reduce the R0 value to less than 1 (a requirement to defeat COVID 19) in 1 month or 2 months or whatever. If by the 5th commentary we cannot get that, it seems to be a deliberate omission.. the question is .. why??
Does the vaccine reduce chances of contracting the virus or spreading it? if so where can this information be found? if this isnt the case, then to me the vaccine is only that much of a benefit to the people whose immune systems are not strong enough to combat the virus.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2021/08/study-ties-covid-vaccines-lower-transmission-rates
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-crucial-vaccine-benefit-were-not-talking-about-enough1/
I don’t know how many times it must be repeated that vaccines drastically lower transmission rates … and trust me … the 4.5 million people who have been killed by this disease in the last 18 months did not all have weak immune systems . Beyond that you have no real way of knowing whether yours is strong enough to withstand it. Best not to take the risk of catching it unprepared.
I will NEVER believe anybody who quote Tyrone BLESSINGS Anthony as a reference on MEDICAL issues.
DNO I think you need to discontinue this segment. This guy is getting irresponsible in his “reporting”. Not everyone will fact check his false information.
ADMIN: Please let us know what is specifically false in what he stated.
However, please note that this post is an opinion piece not a news article. If you wish to refute a statement he has made you can let us know here in the comments. Alternatively, you can email us at [email protected] or submit a full length commentary of your own should you desire to do so.
Dr. Gilbert.
I fully support your statement. From the first post to this Kent has been promoting misinformation(disinformation). I use to respect Kent. I do not anymore. I will NEVER unless I see change. Just do a quick search on Ivermectin. Folks are getting serious mental and physical health problems because of its abuse. Worst of all is that people are using the animal version to treat COVID. That opinion is like telling someone to drink bleach and expose themselves to sunlight to fight COVID.
DNO please get someone who understands epidemiology to explain to the Dominican public what this disease is all about.
The worst part is the limited resources that we have in DA cannot afford that kind of madness.
By the way all the studies on the vaccine are available online. If you are having a hard time reading then at least read the abstracts.
ADMIN: Any drug that is misused and abused can cause severe outcomes.
Notably, Ivermectin is not approved by the FDA for use against COVID-19.
However, the version approved for human use has a verified safety record over several decades and has an “absence of severe side effects” when administered safely according to the following scientific journal post (this post is taken from a database site developed by a sub-division of the US National Institute of Health): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3043740/
Link to Meta-analysis of 64 studies with positive results on the efficacy of Ivermectin as prophylaxis (preventative treatment) for COVID-19:https://ivmmeta.com/
The report does NOT recommend Ivermectin as a replacement for vaccines.
Doc, making a request asking DNO to discontinue this segment, saying, “this guy is getting irresponsible in his reporting” without pointing out what is mentioned or written what you think is irresponsible shows an overbearing attitude. As DNO has rightly pointed out, let them know what is specifically false and irresponsible. If someone expresses an opinion, and you do not like it or feel what was said is false, you can respond with an argument, or you can move on, don’t make a request for the person to be denied on the forum to express his opinion.
So has DNO now become this guy’s personal blog ?
Kent Vidal, We read your long Essay and to be honest a bit lost to most of the concepts that you have written. I know many people here and abroad who has taken the Vaccine with absolutely no issues. So the question to you is, have you conducted any Research to validate we what you have penned.
For you information, I have received this vaccine with no issues, with months past. I will also share with you and others who are in doubt that my family from Top to Bottom have been vaccinated with absolutely no issues, or illness or fear. All’s Well and life moves on happily and secured. There are too many people that I know who they and their families and friends have been vaccinated with absolutely NO ISSUES nor concerns. I recommend that it is ok and safe to be vaccinated and life will continue with no effects. Be Safe, don’t be exposed to germs, stay away from Dust, closed environment, especially in the home and keep all rooms, toilets, ‘dust yards” well cleaned and safe.Wash Hands…
Iikewise it is three months i have taken the vaccine. There were times I question if I got it. I took both jabs. Not a bit of complications. Nothing. I agree with you. The vac is safe.
I asked in previous commentary whether Kent Vital had taken the vaccine. I have not had a response Much of his commentary is speculative as that the WHO, Governments , scientists are under the influence of the pharmaceutical industry.. Also where is the scientific data that ginger, garlic etc have any measurable curative effect on viruses? More speculation which is not very useful in the ongoing battle against Covid 19 and its contunuing severe effect on human health and associated negative impact on social life, employment, travel, family relations, hospitalisations, and national economies , Countries like the US are now moving more aggressively with mandates for entry into organisations, employment, travel etc
What does it matter if he has taken the vaccine or not? This is like some kind of public purity test now. Like you cannot have an opinion on something unless you form part of it. But I’m not surprised it’s the same people pushing “my body my choice” and “only women can have an opinion on abortion” pushing this stuff.
Leana Wen, the former head of planned parenthood thinks it’s a woman’s choice to kill the baby inside her womb. 100% of babies die in abortions. But she thinks that people shouldn’t have a choice to get vaccinated or not, even though this virus has a 99% survival rate for most healthy people and just because you are not vaccinated does not mean that you will get infected or spread the disease to others. And they have basically admitted at this point that vaccinated people can spread the virus too. So what is really the point of all this social purity tests?
It DOES matter when one is interested in leading a nation. Personal ideologies and beliefs DO matter.
Ok, you know the personal ideologies and beliefs of the person who intends to run for the office of leading The Nation, let us go a step further when the Person is elected as a Leader of the Nation does he have the right to mandate or dictate his personal ideologies and beliefs to The Nation, just something to think about. When you vote for someone to lead you, does his personal ideologies and beliefs has to conform to yours, on scale 1- 100 where does this
rate in choosing a leader to be elected.
What is this mixing apples and pears non argument?. Dr. Wen makes her arguments from a public health perspective. Some things require mandates… others do not. I agree with you that Mr. Vidal should not have to declare his personal history in order to make his point … however his commentaries are riddled with anecdotal utterances (“some people have reported”) as evidence to support a national health policy .. this is nonsensical. At the end of the day his arguments to discount vaccine mandates are not a counter to the low vaccination rates in the country. Every time I turn on the radio I hear advice from Dr. Ahmed down to take the vaccine, so the education and persuasion strategies are losing credibility… what (As I asked Mr. Baptiste) is his policy solution?
Why are you interested as to where Kent stands on The Vaccine, is his stand going to change your mind, of course not. What you should be concerned is your stand as regards to making the right decision for yourself regarding the matter. You read his Comment, then say, “Much of his commentary is speculative as that the WHO, Governments , scientists are under the influence of the pharmaceutical industry” ok then did you go and find out if what he wrote is speculative as it regards to the Institutions he listed. You are quick to question Kent, asking for scientific data for suggesting the use of ginger and garlic as aids used in combating
the virus. https://plantmedicines.org/ginger-fights-multiple-virus-infections/ now, have you seriously questioned the science behind the mRNA vaccine, used to combat the virus., at the end of the day, the onus is on you to be in formed. https://odysee…