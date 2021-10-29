Restrictions lifted on opening hours for businesses, increased numbers allowed for church services and other non-social gatherings

Cabinet has approved further amendments to the Environmental Health Services (COVID-19) Regulations SR&O 26 of 2021 to take effect from Friday, October 29, 2021.

Churches are allowed to accommodate congregants for services, weddings, and funerals based on the ability to maintain physical distancing of no less than six feet between congregants, up to a maximum of 100 persons. The maximum number of persons per building will be certified by the Environmental Health Department and all established COVID-19 protocols for churches as published by the Chief Medical Officer are to remain in place.

The approval of the Chief of Police is required for any other gathering of more than 50 persons. Restrictions on social activities remain in place, with the exception of meetings of fraternal societies, private or social clubs, civic associations or organizations. Physical distancing and other COVID-19 protocols are required for all gatherings.

All restrictions on opening hours for businesses shall be removed. Health and safety guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investments for all businesses remain in place and should be strictly adhered to. Further, there shall be no loud music, congregating, or consumption of alcohol on the premises of bars, and nightclubs are to remain closed.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness & New Health Investment and the Environmental Health

Team will increase monitoring to ensure that all safety protocols are enforced to limit the spread of COVID-19. The public is encouraged to practice all safety measures to reduce the risk of infection and to get tested and vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.