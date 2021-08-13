Saint Lucia confirms three cases of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, has confirmed the presence in that country of three cases of the Delta Variant among six new cases of Variants of Concern – the others being the Alpha Variant.
According to St. Lucia Times, Belmar-George made the disclosure at a press briefing Friday morning during which she said Saint Lucia had received the last batch of results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).
“We have noted three new Delta cases in country. These are the first Delta Variant cases that we have recorded in country,” she disclosed.
Thre CMO said of the three cases, two are US nationals and one is a Saint Lucian national – females between the ages of 18 and 37. Two were discovered in the South of the Island and the other in the North.
Not surprising. The world is a global village. All sorts of nationalities of people interact from time to time. This was inevitable. Sad to say but soon the Delta variant would be popping up throughout the entire Caribbean region.
The coronavirus is roaring back deadlier and more transmissible than ever as if with a vengeance. We just have to manage as best we can. I’m a pro-vaxxer. As I said before, I also think that every man has a right as to what foreign substance goes into his circulatory system.
I guess Dominica had to learn the hard way: This Delta variant is more contagious and does not care about vaccination sceptics, the uneducated, the foolish, the pseudo medical ‘experts’ who do their research on Facebook, and the misinformed. Unless the population is vaccinated Covid will continue cripple the country. Look around you and learn from the mistakes of others. The UK is almost restriction free despite thousands testing positive every DAY. The difference? 75% of the adult population in a country of over 60 million has been vaccinated so far.