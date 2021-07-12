State of emergency declared in Martinique, La Reunion due to COVID-19 Delta variant

A state of emergency has been declared in Martinique and La Reunion from tomorrow with a curfew.
The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron today.
According to President Macron, the prefect in Martinique will give the details of the state of emergency and the curfew tomorrow.
He said the reason for these measures is the rapid expansion of infection by the COVID-19 Delta variant.
The president also indicated that in France similar measures will be put in place including mandatory vaccination for all medical personnel and other persons working at health facilities.
He also said that the government is moving to make a vaccine passport fa requirement for all citizens to enter public spaces, including airplanes.
Macron said that implementation of the latter measures will begin by September.
