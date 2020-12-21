Strength of our Unity Shone forth – CARICOM SG on 2020

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has hailed the strength of the Caribbean Community’s unity in the face of adversity brought by the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“We reaped the benefits of a CARICOM-wide public health approach which was adopted from the very outbreak of the virus, even before a pandemic was declared,” the Secretary-General said in his End of Year Message for 2020.
“Thanks to the hard work of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), our lead Institution in the sector, other Regional Institutions, the CARICOM Secretariat and health officials across the Community, all under the guidance of the Heads of Government, we were able to avoid the worst effects,” Ambassador LaRocque added.
He said the Community must be thankful that it has been relatively successful in managing the health aspects of the pandemic with 1300 deaths, a comparatively low figure in the global context. He added that the determination of the Governments and peoples not to be throttled by the pandemic was exemplified by the fact that seven Member States and one Associate Member held general elections.
The Secretary-General also highlighted the major step taken earlier this month to enhance the involvement of major stakeholders in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) when he signed an MOU with the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO), through which it joined the Caribbean Congress of Labour as an Associate Institution of the Community.
“These two Organisations along with the representative body for civil society are important voices to be heard in advancing the integration movement, particularly the CSME,” the Secretary-General noted.
The Community, in an effort to facilitate its post-COVID-19 economic recovery has been seeking support from friendly countries for the international financial policy-making bodies to review their eligibility criteria which bar access to development assistance, grants and concessional financing. Heads of Government and Foreign Ministers have been advocating for a Universal Vulnerability Index to be used to determine access.
“These financial resources would be invaluable to assist in recovery from the pandemic, and the continuing battle to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change,” the Secretary-General said.
This message is confidential. Its integrity and security cannot be guaranteed despite all reasonable precautions having been taken. The sender does not accept liability for any errors or omissions in its content or for any loss or damage arising from its receipt. If received in error, please notify the sender at [email protected].
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Just Imagine, the SG is Dominican born, yet CARICOm countries plotted and sent their Regional Security System to Dominica last Year, with the deceitful excuse of quelling trouble. That has dented any credibility of the regional org? In fact, most think that the teargassing of a sleeping community was to bolster the regime, and instill fear in people one day before elections. That inhumane act was uncalled for. Is CARICOM aiding and abetting elections that flaunt the laws of DA? SG and CARICOM be assured that your coward act will never be forgotten.
Adversity is a state or instance of serious or continued difficulty or misfortune showing courage in the face of adversity; meaning a difficult situation or condition or tragedy and hard times; one still achieved great success!
So one must ask Irvin what sort of success has the members of his organization accomplished since the advent of the pandemic?
And let us be specific, and focus on Dominica where you Irvine are born!
What sort of unity are you talking about; can there ever be unity among the nations of the Caribbean; I will not go into political details; but do you believe when Baldwin Spencer and Dominica born Justin Simon deported Lennox Linton out of Antigua. that was a display of unity?
“We reaped the benefits of a CARICOM-wide public health approach which was adopted from the very outbreak of the virus,”
As for that stupid comment in the quote, you need to shut up; the Caribbean islands simply followed the protocol set by the WHO and the American CDC.; and…
But I even forgot you existed….when politicians speak they make it appear like China has done more to assist Caribbean during covid-19.
I never heard a caricom leader praise your leadership during covid-19.
Strength of unity?
Look at what happened to Liat!
Whether or not you just come to put this on record…. we know how caricom operates….dat big boys club ….. Skerrit himself getting more respect than Dominica as a whole!
I wonder why people don’t normally shower you with praise….. but then we didn’t vote you into the position you hold.
Work for your money….. just say what de caricom leaders want to hear.
CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has hailed the strength of the Caribbean Community’s unity ……….” UNITY? of CARICOM??? After all, Unity paints a beautiful picture and one wonders if the SC was using word Unity as a euphemism. Unity of CARICOM? Merry Christmas all the same.