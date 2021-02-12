TK International band cancels ‘Mega Monday Douvan Jou’ event

The much-anticipated ‘Mega Monday Douvan Jou’ event organized by bouyon band TK International has been officially cancelled.

Manager of TK International, Geoffrey Joseph, made the announcement on Thursday.

“After jumping through many loops to produce the 2021 edition of ‘Mega Monday’ under strict measures, we regrettable have to inform the public that the authorities have decided to withdraw the conditional concert for our event,” he said.

According to him, although the authorities have not made an official pronouncement, the band has decided to take a difficult decision to cancel the event based on a few public utterances which does not support public gatherings, “and some concerning information which was disclosed to us.”

Joseph continued, “Conclusively the authorities have cited the increase in illegal entries as the leading cause for the apprehension and concern.”

He made it clear that the logistics of the event does not permit an adjustment to the date as is being suggested by the police.

“Therefore, we are officially advising that Douva Jou Mega Monday 2021 is officially canceled,” he reiterated.

Joseph said all ticket holders of this event and those holding tickets for the “Lock De Gate” series which should have taken place last year are asked to return their tickets for a full refund.

According to him the team will be present on Saturday 13th February from 10AM to 2PM at Heritage Restaurant on Old Street to issue refunds.

Joseph noted that only persons with original tickets in hand will be refunded.

“And also note that only cheque refunds will be made available,” Joseph remarked.

Triple Kay apologizes to all the fans, friends, patrons, sponsors and team for having to make this difficult decision, “however the authorities are acting on advice for the best interest of the nation.”