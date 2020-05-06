Trade Unionist questions Dominica’s response to COVID-19

Secretary-Treasurer of the Waterfront and Allied Workers’ Union (WAWU), Kertiste Augustus, said the country needs to reflect on its functions and approaches to determine where it could have done better in light of the dreaded Covid-19.

He was speaking on State-Owned Radio DBS.

According to him, one must also reflect on the challenges occasioned by the visit of the COVID-19

“We must reflect on our functions and approaches to determine the area where we could have done much better in our approach and where we have fallen short, and to determine our strategy for the future,” Augustus said.

The trade unionist said COVID-19 has impacted the employment sector in Dominica.

“The experience of the impact of COVID-19 on employment can be witnessed in the layoff of staff as a result of the lockdown instituted by the government and the early closure of operations in the private sector during the regular week,” he stated.

As an example, Augustus cited the termination of staff caused by the total closedown of operations of courts in Portsmouth.

“Another impact is the reduction of working hours by employers with the corresponding reduction in wages and salaries of workers and the forced use of vacation leave by employers to offset the period of closure determined by them,” he noted.

He said WAWU will have to, as a matter of priority in the future, negotiate in their new labour collective agreement, provisions to cover eventualities such as the pandemic.