Trump tests positive for coronavirus

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for Covid-19. They will begin quarantining immediately, he said.
CNN is reporting that the President and first lady are “both well,” and Trump is expected to continue his duties while recovering, the White House doctor said. Read the memo here.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
53 Comments
J.John-Charles!
Since you like to troll the Internet, read lies and nonsense; then present the garbage on DNO as if you know; if you watched the 2020 Vise President candidates debate between Camilla Harris, and Pence.
I would hope you heard Camilla Harris repeated to the multimillion people watching the debate in our homes via Television; that Donald Trump indeed said the Coronavirus was; ” is” a hocks created by the democrat party.
How do you feel about making yourself a fool supporting Donald Trump; how do you feel about supporting an idiot Donald Trump who became infected with COVID-19, and told the world that the diseases he now have is a blessing from God?
Do you believe Trump; that is a blessing from God, when more than 210,000 plus people in America are dead, and it is expected by the end of December, 2020, another two hundred thousand people will die?
Guy you need to shut up; get out of America business unless you are an American citizen!
Joe Biden, For President come on people get that ridiculous clown 🤡 out of the White House!!
When are you going to get rid of the king, and father of corruption Roosevelt Skerrit?
Obama, and Biden took America’s economy from the brink of collapsing and save the world which began to crumble; ensuring a strong economy until Trump lies about fake news, and COVID-19 is a hocks.
Biden was the one totally responsible for reviving General Motors, and saving millions of jobs. In Biden and Obama last year in office they created more jobs than that corrupted liar Trump caused in four years, and in the process he destroyed the nations economy!
Sit in your damn poverty in Dominica talking fart, about old man, the kind of money the Biden’s of this world have; in our nations history Dominica’s treasury have never seen that kind of money!
Talk about insurrection of a crooked man in Dominica, who’s rent the poor of Dominica are paying which falls short of a million dollars per year (52 weeks).
You and your kind are damn disgusting!
Trump, out gentleman Mr Joe Biden in the White House Trumpet is a joke just blowing bobbles and lies, watch him cry next month when he is kick out of the white House.
Strange that so many Dominicans feel the need to comment on Trump and his policies. Funny that, because they have their own rogue leader who is accused of stealing millions from his own country. Funny that, because very few Dominicans care to comment on that. One wonders why???
@Randolph, you sound like one of Trump, black *** Proud Boys or one of his favourite house slave on the other hand i am not surprised clowns like you saying our prime minister stealing millions from his country man shut up you are a fraud get out of here.
Again, trust me, you all in Dominica have MUCH BIGGER fish to fry than worry about what is happening in America. So, Trump has covid! You all have been tolerating your own virus, covid Skerrit, yet you seem to forget and focus on Trump. Go clean allu backyard; let Americans, and the HOST of medical professionals, take care of Trump. Allu too forward!
TeteMorne, if you were that clever enough to know you would have known that any crap president like that one at the White House today could affect us all world over!!!!
President Trump never said the coronavirus is a hoax, there is no coronavirus.
Not once he ever made this statement.Yet you listened to the democratic operatives, CNN, ABC,NCB, CBS. And other major TV stations also news papers. Joe Biden is repeating the same lie,over and over again.
Biden have been telling us the reason why he is running.
“Because when I hear Trump calling white SUPREMACISTS good people.In good conscience I could not stand by.”
Trump said there are good people on both sides. And he also made it clear, the same time and same place.These are his own words,No mine.
“I am not talking about the Neo-Nazis and White Nationalists, because they should be condemned.”
He also said this from the White House.
“Racism is evil,and those who cause violence in its name,are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”
But all you hear,Trump is a racist.
Trump said at a rally that it is a new Democrat hoax. Herman Cain died soon after attending his Tulsa rally wearing no mask. Almost everyone working in the White House has contracted the virus the White House staff has left town they are scared. Do not blame them Trump is walking around infected wearing no mask, he is one ignorant person.
Hey you’re a bit late pal. Hardly anyone I know listens to mainsteam media anymore except for convenience, because they are only playing their part to upkeep the white Supremacy system. They come free with our wifi package that we use to get news on Youtube for free from veted Black news media.
Stop regurgitating what you hear on fox news and oan. You are late, but it’s not too late.
Hotep
“President Trump never said the corona virus is a hoax, there is no coronavirus.Not once he ever made this statement.”
John Charles, you are either damn crazy, or a notorious pathological liar or you are on another planet!
Donald Trump said that corona virus was fake news; he said it was a Democratic party hoax, then he claimed that there were only fifteen cases of the diseases in this country.
I just happen to live in the country where he said it’s a hoax!
Meanwhile people were dying!
Charles, because of Donald Trump lie to date 213,462 people are dead in America from COVID-19; there are 7,553,392 confirm cases of the diseases, and 4,905,632 cases of recovery!
Trump last month told the nation he down played (lied) about the virus, because he that idiot did not want to cause a panic!
They replay Donald Trump on TV tonight repeating that which you are denying; Trump has accepted what you are denying.
Are you truly that damn lie!
You see there are want to be somebody who trolls the internet; and pick up garbage as in the following; believe it and come on DNO trying to impress people.
The following is what you picked up via google; but in your innocents fail to realize that might be Russian propaganda, Putting wish to plant in your head.
I must say you are well taken!
What’s True
During a Feb. 28, 2020, campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats’ criticism of his administration’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying “this is their new hoax.
During the speech he also seemed to downplay the severity of the outbreak, comparing it to the common flu.
What’s False
Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax.
So, it is quite under what’s true that he called the virus a hoax; but under What’s false they are saying he never called it a hoaxed!
Can…
This is all one big con job and hoax there is nothing wrong with Trump. Remember he said it is s Democrat hoax. Look at the paper he signed at the hospital zoom in he is signing a blank piece of paper to make it look like he is still working while contaminated with the virus. The photos are all staged. This whole thing with Trump catching the virus is a fraud and a hoax. The military doctors are lying for Trump.
Those who can’t hear must feel…
Thought they were up in covid face…Now covid is up in their faces….
Reckless disregard of common sense has Trump in the hospital. He taunted, jeered and tried to belittle Joe Biden for wearing a mask in public. Trump’s bizarre behavior is the cause of much turmoil in the US and around the world. I wish him a full recovery but hope that he will never sit in the White House again.
That man and the people in his circle lie so much that I honestly don’t know what to believe. He would not recognize the truth if it slapped him in the face. He casually and repeatedly dismissed the threat of COVID only to be jolted by a reality check.
I for one do not trust anything Trump says. He is so despicable that he has refused to seriously acknowledge the plight of the 200,000 plus Americans who have died from COVID.
Who cares about Trump and his problems not God he playing and behaving like a 2 yrs old hell with mr
I have so much to say about Biden on racism, but I don’t want DNO to tell me it is enough.
Please over look my grammar.
Thank you.
Padna we know that. We know the democratic party was at the helm of support for the confederates and white supremacists. That’s why we call Biden Jim-Crow Joe. Though they are both parties of white supremacy, the Democrats have since changed tone and “appear” to be moving on while the Republicans are currently pledging “in your face” support for confederate white Supremacists. And so is Trump who once supported the Democrats. You need to move on for the sake of your race, that’s “if you are black”. We’re having dinner with alligators!
Read a book or two or view documentaries on Black civilizations, our contributions, and racism as time permits; there’s a lot out there currently available without physically visiting a library, you owe it to yourself.
I’m with you, read what I said before you write anything pal.
J.J. I don’t know what you are trying to prove, honestly. Just because you do not like democrats does not mean you must vote Trump. I know conservatives, who would not have that man in their house because he is too embarrassing. Just like if you are a Dominican labour supporter you are not obliged to vote Skerrit. You can always abstain or spoil your ballot paper you know, that is your right.
OMG. But you need to calm down though, even for a minute. (at your age).
This is all a hoax, Trump is lying to get sympathy right before the election. He has not been wearing a mask around hundreds of people in close proximity for six months he should have caught it long ago now right before the election ? Right Ralph! It is s set up all planned by the Republicans. An independent team of doctors need to give a test to confirm not the White House doctor.
DNO please bare with me.
I hope we are knowledgeable about The Civil Rights Act.It provided protection of voting rights. Banned discrimination in public facilities – including private businesses offering public services – Such as lunch counters, hotels and theater. Also stop discrimination in education, employment opportunities. All for giving blacks the same rights as whites.
Your democrats use filibuster in 1964 to stop the C.R.A.
Senator Robert Byrd (of course Democrat) spoke for 14 hours and 13 minutes to prevent it from becoming law.
Democrats had the presidency, the house and Senate. It was minority leader Senator Everett Dirksen (Republican) who stood at that debate, and reminded his Republican colleagues that the party have stood for equality since its founding and he urged them to support its principles.
All that time Robert Byrd held a prestigious position in the KKK. And hear you are Crying for Trump’s death
Can u name 1 Republican who stood against blacks
@John Charles, not being rude to you but we /I don’t care about Trump Covid-19 illness he is not my friend I am not his friend this guy is a disgusting person and I am not surprised Covid-19 is kicking him in the guts now he took it all for a joke who laughs last laughs best, tell that to Trump,:👹
The MF lying, scared to do another debate. The world’s stupidest man. Trashking.
Karma is a B*t*c*. Those who scoff at Covid are rolling the dice at their peril and others.
Be safe all!!!
I am printing these to prove my point. Democrats are just using blacks, they are not with us and for us.
In 1957 Eugene Faubus governor of Arkansas send National Guard to prevent Black Students from attending Little Rock Central High School.
He refused to comply with a unanimous decision of the. U.S. Supreme. Court in 1954 case Brown V. Board of Education.
Again a democrat
President Dwight Eisenhower (Republican) had to send soldiers to see that this nonsense stop.
You cannot find any Republican doing these things to blacks.If you can let us see it.
I am not through. More to come
Joe Biden, For President come on people get that ridiculous clown 🤡 out of the White House!!
Ya fake covid so de election can at a later date
What puzzled most about this is how long it took for Trump to acquire the virus.
After Thurmond left the Democratic party, he formed a party that was called Dixiecrat.But he still remained with his racist ideology which was in the Democratic party.
Not too long ago I remembered the news paper in Da. named The Dominica Herald. In the 60s up to the 70s. So I googled. And this is what I found in one of the pages. This article was printed June 11 1963
Governor George Wallace of Alabama said Wednesday, that he will personally block the way to any negro student going to enroll at the state University in Birmingham. This following a federal court order to desegregation the University.
Ladies and gentlemen do you know which party he belongs to.?
DEMOCRATIC party.
He was the same governor at his inauguration said.
Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.
And true to his words, he literally went and block the entrance.
Great research on political party tribalism in the USA, please do not exclude the part where a small village was gassed in the early morning by foreign forces for demanding electoral reform and life continues without an inquiry, this is the 21st century.
I think he lied again. A cry-baby, trying to save face and play victim after Joe called him a clown and told him to shut up. He is just playing his white Supremacist supporters.
Biden now needs to MAN UP and tell Black people that he has a “Black agenda” that will setup legislation that gives them: Access to finance, home ownership and STOP mass incarceration. Otherwise I voting Trump.
The Jews get something for their votes, support for Israel. Black people need to get something for our votes. Both sides are playing a stupid white game.
YES SA is dat u calling slap in d face.
After Abraham Lincoln proclaimed emancipation for slaves. He paid for it with his life. Now the southern states are all Republican,but before they were all democrats.They were so enraged that blacks were liberated.They introduced Poll tax, Jim Crow laws and segregation was flourishing.
You are hearing a lot about KKK but democrats will never tell you, it was their organization to keep blacks down and white republicans. They were vicious and even some were criminals.
When Democrats had their primary elections as they had 8 or ten months ago. Blacks were not permitted to participate.The could not vote
Every segregation laws were proposed by democrats, and signed into law by a democratic governor.
Only two democrats who segregationist that became Republicans, they are Strom Thurmond who joined the Republican party in 1964 and the other one I can’t remember his name. All the rest remained democrats. Blacks did not have it nice under them.Even now see the cities were the are living.
Who is that clown Trump, supporter that is trying to convince us Trump, is best, man you are in the minority keep your stupid opinions to yourself
Trump’s ignorance and stupidity knows no bounds. This was inevitable. Once he recovers he will accuse the media of Fake News. He will claim that he only had a slight fever.
Thought it’s a Democratic Hoax.
How can anyone believe Trump, he lies every day. This sounds like a sympathy set up for the election plus he said the virus is a hoax so how can it be true. Maybe he knows he is going to lose the election and wants a way out so he can resign for bogus medical reasons rather than face a landslide election loss. There needs to be an independent test to see if he is not lying and this is not a bunch of bull manure. If Trump tells you the sky is blue you better go outside and check for yourself.
Boy you see dat pill there!
I lived in the US over 10 years.
I think that Trump trying to find a way to cop out on the election… that debate was a personal disaster to him. We on de outside have no idea….de man own party hitting him tomp under his stomach. Could you imagine austrie and Dem putting Skerrit under heavy manners?
De man been claiming bankruptcy but he still a billionaire paying$750 in taxes!!!!
De man and his wife could be seeking sympathy….to see if he could play on people emotions to increase his points.
See what happens after he always played down covid-19….32 days before the US presidential election!
This could make a great blockbuster movie…. seriously.
If this is not Trump participating in a hoax then we have never seen one. The timing is so questionable, given his atrocious behavior on the debate.
This could be a tactic for Sympathy and also in trying to soften the critics stance on Trump’s usual disbelief and casual concern or lack thereof, regarding the effects of COCVID-19.
We all know that Trump was never onboard with this propaganda.
How can the person who called themself (no fool) says its a lie but yet trump tweeted that he tested positive himself at 1AM this morning
No rejoicing here but I am very pleased with this development. You cannot play with god or deny his powers. When you blatantly lie to his people for political gain and continue to do it knowing full well your actions are effecting and taking lives he will pay you back at the appropriate time of his choosing. Let this be a warning to those who still think they can continue to use Covid19 as a cash cow while lying to the people. Remember he said; “Justice is mines…..”
I await the spin from Trump and his acolytes on this one. In the mean time I will take a very hard NANNY by the lab on this one. Hopefully Whiteless will pay for it again.
Biggest lie ever told in History. I smelling a stinking rat.
my thoughts exactly….bet, two weeks before the election trump will come back with full force…just a scam to get sympathy viotes
I agree 100% this lying scumbag is totally incapable of telling the truth Trump wouldn’t know the truth if it jump up and bite him on the a.s.
If you are insinuating it is a lie Trump does not have COVID-19 you have just confirmed that you are indeed a fool; not my words but yours as your name indicates.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Maryland late Friday afternoon, where White House officials said he is expected to stay for “the next few days” for treatment of COVID-19.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany described Trump, who disclosed his diagnosis earlier Friday…..
All the people who are giving you thumbs up on that are all paddling up an overflowing raging river with you without an Ora!
Leave it to Dominicans to make fools of ourselves!
The whole thing is staged a huge con job from the master of con. He said the virus is a Democrat hoax. Trump is not sick anyone can fake a cough.
@Francisco, You are not a Dominican but still making a jacka** off yourself so what is the difference between you and a Dominican?
Boy; one day you and I are going to face off in physical combat; when I give you the knock out punch!
I will have Elizabeth your friend at ringside in your conner with smelling salt and vinegar to revive you.
By then I will leave you lying on the canvas where you shall sleep for two days, when you wake up you will ask Elizabeth your friend awa de boy Francisco nuh?
You will not even remember the punch!
And if Me Almost Nearly Cousin Roosevelt Skerrit that ……………… come to defend you, I knocking him out too!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
lol lol
All of a sudden? after he embarass himself during that first debate he might as well disappear.