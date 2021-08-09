UWP empathizes with Dominican citizens as COVID-19 cases spike

The Executive of the United Workers Party (UWP)-TEAM Dominica empathizes with the Dominican citizenry as the Nation experiences a spike in Positive COVID-19 cases. The UWP specifically extends solidarity to the Front Line Workers who have been battling the COVID-19 surge currently being faced by Dominica. We express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all Front Line Workers as they continue to devote time and energy to contain this pandemic. We will continue to offer our services as we have always done to help in your effort to mitigate the impact of unprecedented health emergency.
The UWP has been, from the onset, playing an active role in the fight to curb, then eradicate the threat of COVID-19 affecting the island through its mass education drives as well as delivery of supplies to the vulnerable during this crisis. The Party will continue to be proactive in its efforts as the fight continues.
Team Dominica yearns for better structure, discipline and organization in decision making and action being undertaken in dealing with the current surge. The Party wishes that the dissemination of information relative to the curbing of COVID-19 would be timelier to achieve successful implementation so as to muster greater cooperation from residents.
The United Workers Party once again places the expertise of its TEAM Members in crisis management, public health administration, logistics and public affairs communication, at the disposal of the Government in the National response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UWP encourages every Dominican to continue adhering to the COVID 19 Protocols issued by the Ministry of Health as well as obeying the Curfew Orders proclaimed by His Excellency the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
30 Comments
But wait! Where I be there nuh?
UWP? Unbelievable. How can some people be so bold face with their LIES.
Awa wi. Best I leave that topic alone.
All I can say is UWP try something.
To them I say, good try .They are tormented by their conscience and their evil is haunting them so THEY start speaking in tongue now.
A few days ago I said ugly Lenny, is a desperate comedian looking for cheap jokes to have a laugh 😂 on someone else expense, now you have it once again. I know ugly Lenny, as a young man coming from Marigot, and trying to integrate with us boys in Steber Street Pottersville, but there was something strange about him Lenny, is not to be trusted with all the Bulls**t and lies he is now coming with someone should ask ugly Lenny, to prove that nonsense he posted on DNO and Facebook is true and you will notice how many glasses of water he drinks before answering your question, I now believe that ugly Lenny, could have been talking about the Dominican Republic, and not the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Going forward, Skerrit will you stop jeering at opposition parliamentarians for wearing their masks????
Dominicans are going to sit there are let the UWP claim that it has been proactive in the fight against COVID-19?
But where I be there nuh?
This UWP is utterly WORTHLESS!
When you stop staying home and listening at the false prophets on Kairi, DBS and GIS you will hear and see what the UWP is saying, have said and continue to say and do. As long as Kairi, DBS and GIS remain the center of your universe you will remain lala land.
@Bwa Banday, what’s that so-called UWP is saying apart from negative crap!! In any case ugly Lenny, is a moo-moo even a cow can mooooo much better than him! 🙊 🤣 🤣 🤣
Is the UWP serious. To claim that the UWP has been in the forefront in the fight against COVID 19 is a blatant lie!!!
No one individual, organization, group or government has a monopoly on good ideas. The truism of two heads are better than one is so applicable in solving problems.
The present DLP regime is exclusionary. This is only detrimental to the development and advancement of Dominica. UNITY is strength.
From the onset of the pandemic, all the opposition parties, the business sector, the clergy should have being invited to send one expert of their choice to a meeting to discuss the way forward in fighting this pandemic. But, this misguided administration, wanted to hog all the glory for themselves as to how well they are handling the coronavirus. Their selfish motives have backfired spectacularly.
Where there is no vision the people perish.
The current moronic DLP administration is incapable of solving domestic obstacles and challenges . It will take a caring, inclusive, problem solving UWP administration to do that.
A paradigm change is needed to extricate Dominica from the tight knots and bolts of misery, poverty, tribal and polluted politics, economic hardship, ubiquitous corruption and thievery. It will take UWP with men and woman of integrity, acuity, empathy, humility and foresight to bring relief and progress to a desperate people yearning to be rescued from the stranglehold of a clueless government of ill-repute.
Sometimes I read comments that causes me to laugh; when someone, a native profess empathy to the people of a country, it is like saying I am on the outside looking in; I am not one of you; and so I feel your pain; I’m sorry to see you suffer!
That comment to me is simply one dabbling in self-pity: Team Dominica should be calling for a total shutdown of the country, until the the disease is curbed.
Implementing a curfew, which is simply a regulation requiring people to remain indoors between specified hours, typically at night, will not help the situation much.
Yes, we sleep at night; but what happens in the daytime when people mingles freely?
They become infected and take viruses home to their families, sleeping in the same house, and in the same bed.
At this time if I had the authority I would recommend the country should be totally shut down for a period of ninety days (three months).
The economy could not get worst!
Francisco, There comes a time to think first talk after that is one of the biggest problem with us black people, my question to you how on earth Dominica could seriously survive according to you a totally shut down for three months who is going to pay for it you? 🤔
My friend, which would you prefer; shutting down the country for ninety-days, which we know will indeed stop the spread of the Virus, which at this time might be the more contagious easily contracted Delta Variant; or letting the status quo; and in a couple of weeks we have half the country dead?
I personally would prefer to take a huge dent in the economy, if I know because of that dent, the life’s of our people will be preserved!
Note the following; and decide if that is the risks we need.
Aug 07, 2021: New Deaths Per Day. In the United States: there were 2,372 newly reported.
Reported Cases. The current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (66,606).
That is happening in America where the current population of the United States is 332,987,277 as of Sunday, July 11, 2021, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.
Without drastic measures at home, how long shall our people exists?
Our population is (< 66,000).
I am rather surprised that those words are coming out of the UWP!!!! Is this the beginning of the end? By the way, not a word on vaccination. This party has no energy for possititivity at all and now this. Hmmmmm. Someting wong? But lets see if it will be kept up.
What took you all so long? Finally. What happen some of your staunch supporters have COVID 19?
Better late than never. I hope that this is the beginning of good decision making and judgement on you all’s part.
@En Ba La
It’s just that you are lost, as far as listening to news is concerned. I hear it on a daily basis on the Big station Q95, for over a year now…
Engage the tool you have in front of you, and listen to learn..And why do you think one of them cannot contract Covid?
These are the statements that sometimes cause me to react very negatively..
So honourable Linton or Skerrit cannot contract covid?? So you cant contract covid?
OMG!!! Look ignorance!!
I wont say more about your ignorance,or else…
“The UWP has been, from the onset, playing an active role in the fight to curb, then eradicate the threat of COVID-19 affecting the island through its mass education drives as well as delivery of supplies to the vulnerable during this crisis.” News article
Well, in hell’s name what is wrong with these people? What do the mean by eradicating the threat of COVID-19?
And who should not be afraid of such a deadly virus, to do all that they can to fight against it, but the leader of that same UWP advised people not to the advise of the President of Dominica, to take the vaccine, which is the best weapon against that virus.
When Lennox went on the airwaves and said that thousands of people would be infected by the virus, so much that there was no enough beds at the hospital to accommodate those sick people, was he eradicating threat if it from the minds of the people, or was he looking forward to see his prophecy come true?
So now that what he prophecied is happening, what is the point of the write-up above? Is it not saying that their work of “eradicating” did not work with corvid-19, hence they are a great failure once more?
How can you eradicate a threat when you refuse to accept or take on the weapon that will fight and conquer that threat?
But that was what Lennox did when he advised his followers not to take the vaccine that was the weapon against the virus of corvid-19, claiming that they had the responsibility for their health and safety.
Education my foot! You foolish people, who want to rule over Dominica. I say never! It would have been better to say nothing at all
I have read this Press Release over and over again,and cannot believe it’ s coming from UWP.At last positive,excellent and educational words coming from them,instead of BLAME SKERRIT BS.The virus is not a DLP virus,it is a Dominica virus.TAKE THE VACCINE.
Are you surprise?
That’s a very responsinle party Lin Clown!!
From the time they start forming the fool, i will put blows on them!!!
% only ball-less fool would bray like you and some of your incompetent followers. How dare you spew such garbage, we have been listening to you especially when you urge your herders to disrespect the President on the matter of masking and following protocol, now you want to play the caring game! You are so insecure and clueless, that the hot air that your are breathing goes right out your back door. I see you as a carnival barker, an auctioneer at an animal auction or maybe a confused puppy, all of the above. Dr. King you are constantly going beyond your duties of a Doctor in the St. Joseph district, we the people couldn’t ask for better.
@St Joe
I blame you for you inability to understand. It’s summer, please get a piece of pencil and an exercise book and attend school. Fact is you cannot even express yourself or bring youe point across. The opposition has always spearheaded the fight against covid, thats a statement of FACT, even when Skerrit was grinning at them like a lost leader.
PLEASE LEARN
@Lin clown, what is their choice now, if there is any trace of humanity in them?
Just a few days ago, Lennox could not agree with the President’s idea of mandatory vaccine, claiming the people should be responsible for their health and safety–well what happened to that responsibility?
Now they are telling the people to adhere to the protocols of the Ministry of Health, even mentioning the His Excellency the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the same one who advised them to take the vaccine and the UWP leader went on to discourage them–this is all hypocrisy which is much too late now. I am giving no commendation whatsoever.
@ Lizforsatan
You are for mandatory vaccine, but both Skerrit and honourable Linton are against it…Your wicked, evil, and dark hearted soul, honourable Linton has never discouraged anyone from taking any vaccine.
Stop your egregious lies.
Your inveterate, impulsive, egregious and pathological LIAR!!
Arent youvthe same lady who always mention the name of God??? There are many gods!!!
Lizforsatan
@% all I will say to you is that your judgment against me will return to haunt you, that is if it is not already happening to you–the way you speak like a satanic vermin all the time.
You don’t know, who or whatever you are, that you should be afraid of the fact that I am mentioning the name of God–because I am speaking by His Will–not my own.
Your disrespect to my comments is not against me, it is against Him, and so you need to be more careful lest you suffer His wrath unexpectedly–don’t say I did not warn you!
@Lizforsatzn
Satan can mention the name of God lizforsatan, and stop feeling peevish like a little child.
The fact is you lied, and i expose your big fat lie. And i shall do it again!!!
Lizforsatan
Am I reading correctly or I am leaving in another country? ( The UWP has been, from the onset, playing an active role in the fight to curb, then eradicate the threat of COVID-19 affecting the island through its mass education drives as well as delivery of supplies to the vulnerable during this crisis) God help UWP from their wickedness.
@lol
Yes sir…From the outset, the role of the UWP in combating this dreaded Covid – 19, has been unblemished, and this is a statement of fact. On a scale of 1-10, with 10 as the highest, i would give them a straight 10.
I commend them for that, and call upon them to continue. That’s what responsible leadership is. It’s not saying one thing today, and doing the opposite tomorrow. That is deformed leadedship, and those who practice it should be frowned upon!!!
Look hypocrites. All of a sudden the UWP has been from the onset…… Can you believe this hogwash nonsense. They told the people do not adhere to protocols by the PM, the ministry of health; told them do not vaccinate, I don’t believe in mandatory vaccination and all this hogwash bull sh… Now people are getting sick, running to the ICU and so forth and all of a sudden % calls the UWP a responsible party – I have been from the onset……. What a mockery from these bums. Half of them including % don’t have a higher education. Repeating what they hear on TV and call themselves educated. I am a holder of a BBA, MBA, CPA. What is yours? Your bum bum fly.
@ds
You have been such a pappyshow on here. First of all look at your punctuation, if you are saying that you have a PhD, and others dont. Its pathetic, hence the reason why you cant understand what is responsible behaviour.Stop playing smart, when you are silly and preposterous. And finally do you know the meaning of smart? Why do you associate smart with formal education only? So a farmer is not smart? A garbage collector is not smart?.. So you must stop spewing your horse manure on there, else i will keep humiliating you.
Did you forget to use the term vicarious?
Your dimwit!
Tell me your credentials; that is what I want to know. You think you smart? I don’t think so. You are just as ……… as Lennox is. Now you want to empathize and sympathize after you told Dominicans do not heed protocols issued by the PM and the President. I have told you over and over that King Jong Un is waiting on you in North Korea. Go over there and talk your bull and you will find out the end of you. You cannot humiliate an educated man like me. And I have no doubt in my mind that I came from a better background than you came from. You probably grew up in a 2 by 2 back home. I don’t waste my precious time writing a long thesis for people like you. And forget about the farmer and the garbage collector. I am talking about you who gets vicarious pleasure out of watching and listening to Skerrit.