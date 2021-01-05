We will continue to fight the COVID virus – CMO, Dr. David Johnson

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson says Dominica will continue in its fight against the dreaded COVID-19 in 2021.
Dr. Johnson stated in a DBS Radio newscast on Monday that to-date, Dominica has no COVID-19 deaths.
“I am very pleased that today Dominica has absolutely no deaths from the COVID virus…,” he said. “It’s something that the Ministry of Health and the Government of Dominica alone cannot do, it takes a society approach.”
The Chief Medical Officer said it takes every single person in the country to continue to fight the COVID virus and believes that the country is making strides.
“I think when we look at the statistics from other countries internationally and the region Dominica is doing well,” he stated. “I say that Dominica is doing well largely because of the strong public health policy and more so the legislations and regulations put in place by the Government of Dominica to fight this COVID.”
Dr. Johnson said the Government of Dominica is aggressively working with partners behind the scenes, including the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to ensure that when the COVID vaccine is available that Dominica will be one of those countries where the vaccine will be made accessible to the general population.
In the meantime, the battle will continue, according to the CMO.
“We will continue to fight the Covid virus,” he declared.
2 Comments
So David what are you using in combat fight COVID-19?
Just because no one has died in Dominica yet is not an indication that you are winning any fight.
First of all, there are three different approved vaccines; how many vials of any of the vaccines are imported thus far to vaccinate the population?
If you have the vacines in Dominica, perhaps they are stored in Roosevelt Skerrit Fireplace!,
Guy before boast fart; you had better pray that God has mercy on our country and people to prevent this thing from spreading among our people. While you boast fart; in America, the virus kills one patient every ten (10) minutes, that’ approximately 4,000 people per day.
For your education, we are dealing with more than one mutated strain of the virus at the moment, so how do you know which strain are you in combat with in Dominica.
Stop talking bull:
While you talk crap, our population might become extinct under your pompous nose!