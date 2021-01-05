We will continue to fight the COVID virus – CMO, Dr. David Johnson

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson says Dominica will continue in its fight against the dreaded COVID-19 in 2021.

Dr. Johnson stated in a DBS Radio newscast on Monday that to-date, Dominica has no COVID-19 deaths.

“I am very pleased that today Dominica has absolutely no deaths from the COVID virus…,” he said. “It’s something that the Ministry of Health and the Government of Dominica alone cannot do, it takes a society approach.”

The Chief Medical Officer said it takes every single person in the country to continue to fight the COVID virus and believes that the country is making strides.

“I think when we look at the statistics from other countries internationally and the region Dominica is doing well,” he stated. “I say that Dominica is doing well largely because of the strong public health policy and more so the legislations and regulations put in place by the Government of Dominica to fight this COVID.”

Dr. Johnson said the Government of Dominica is aggressively working with partners behind the scenes, including the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to ensure that when the COVID vaccine is available that Dominica will be one of those countries where the vaccine will be made accessible to the general population.

In the meantime, the battle will continue, according to the CMO.

“We will continue to fight the Covid virus,” he declared.