Woman charged for non-adherence to home quarantine

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is making good on their promise to arrest and prosecute anyone who does not adhere to the COVID-19 health protocol.
This as, Shadia Charles of Victoria Street, Newtown appeared before Chief Magistrate Candia Carrette George, charged for Breach of Protocol.
According to information obtained in court, Charles was ordered by a medical officer to remain in isolation under self-quarantine at her place of residence in Newtown.
However, she failed to comply with the request and as a result, was arrested and charged for her action.
At the court hearing, Charles pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay $500.00 by January 31, 2021. In default, she will be imprisoned for 2 months.
Last year, Coordinator of the Reopening of Borders Program, Dr. Laura Esprit, announced that people who failed to adhere to mandatory quarantine will have to pay a penalty as the government seeks to tighten enforcement of the country’s entry protocols.
She said the approved penalties include EC$5000 or 6 months imprisonment for non-adherence to mandatory quarantine in Dominica and EC$1000 or 3 months imprisonment for providing false information on the health questionnaire.
7 Comments
The authorities know that home quarantine doesn’t work and those FOOLS are still allowing it??? Bunch of idiots!!!
William, why don’t you smartaxx come to the table and show us how it is done!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Others ARE doing the same but they will never appear in court because they are either members of the DLP or they were ‘visiting’ members of the regime. Not everything is black and white, in particular not in Dominica.
Totalitarian state.
Good job I wish everyone could go at there own home for quarantine but break the law and pay the fine good job
That woman should be made to pay thousands of dollars and 12 months jail that will deter others from doing the same!
Lock them up! Period!
My only issue is that she was not charged the full $1000.00. Dcans too darn hard headed. Kuddos to the police for taking action.