Woman charged for non-adherence to home quarantine

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at 2:52 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is making good on their promise to arrest and prosecute anyone who does not adhere to the COVID-19 health protocol.

This as, Shadia Charles of Victoria Street, Newtown appeared before Chief Magistrate Candia Carrette George, charged for Breach of Protocol.

According to information obtained in court, Charles was ordered by a medical officer to remain in isolation under self-quarantine at her place of residence in Newtown.

However, she failed to comply with the request and as a result, was arrested and charged for her action.

At the court hearing, Charles pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay $500.00 by January 31, 2021. In default, she will be imprisoned for 2 months.

Last year, Coordinator of the Reopening of Borders Program, Dr. Laura Esprit, announced that people who failed to adhere to mandatory quarantine will have to pay a penalty as the government seeks to tighten enforcement of the country’s entry protocols.

She said the approved penalties include EC$5000 or 6 months imprisonment for non-adherence to mandatory quarantine in Dominica and EC$1000 or 3 months imprisonment for providing false information on the health questionnaire.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

7 Comments

  1. William
    January 21, 2021

    The authorities know that home quarantine doesn’t work and those FOOLS are still allowing it??? Bunch of idiots!!!

    • Man bites dogs
      January 22, 2021

      William, why don’t you smartaxx come to the table and show us how it is done!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  2. Krayjcek
    January 21, 2021

    Others ARE doing the same but they will never appear in court because they are either members of the DLP or they were ‘visiting’ members of the regime. Not everything is black and white, in particular not in Dominica.

  3. Annon
    January 21, 2021

    Totalitarian state.

  4. Sass
    January 20, 2021

    Good job I wish everyone could go at there own home for quarantine but break the law and pay the fine good job

  5. Man bites dogs
    January 20, 2021

    That woman should be made to pay thousands of dollars and 12 months jail that will deter others from doing the same!

  6. Bwa-Banday
    January 20, 2021

    Lock them up! Period!
    My only issue is that she was not charged the full $1000.00. Dcans too darn hard headed. Kuddos to the police for taking action.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available