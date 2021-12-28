Dr. Violet Cuffy dies in  England

A family member has confirmed the death of Dominican-born Dr. Violet Vyline Cuffy who died while working in England.

Cuffy, 55, was a Senior Lecturer in Events and Tourism Management, University of Bedfordshire at the time of her death.

Her brother, Fr. Franklin Cuffy, confirmed the news to Dominica News Online (DNO) and said the family is in a major state of mourning as they are yet again forced to lay another loved one to rest.

“Yes, I can confirm that she is dead. Her best friend had not seen her for a few days and she called several times but couldn’t reach her so she sent her son to find out if she’s okay and that’s when he found her in her house,” Fr. Cuffy stated.

He continued, “It’s hard for the family now, because we are just preparing for the burial of our first sister and now we have to bury another sister.”

Dr. Cuffy was in 2010 awarded the title of Doctor of Philosophy by the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom where she had successfully read for that degree as a Commonwealth Scholar.

She was qualified as a specialist teacher and held a certificate in Education Administration and Management (University of West Indies), first degree with honours in Education and Training (University of Technology) and a Master of Science from the University of the West the Indies.

Whilst in Dominica she worked in the field of education (St Martin Secondary School) for over thirteen years and in the tourism industry as a Community Tourism Business Development Officer as part of the EU Eco-tourism Development Programme.

Having combined her wide and varied educational and career pursuits in field of education and business, specifically tourism, into the area of her research focus, she was able to impressively defend her thesis in record time of that which is the norm for such viva voce.

Dr. Cuffy said her aim was to develop the research findings and to work closely with other renowned academics to make her own contributions in advancing the knowledge base within the field of tourism education and training. But importantly, according to her, the challenges faced while pursuing that research highlighted the need for these current results to be published and to add to the works of other Dominican experts and writers, in that case, focusing on tourism issues and concerns from an island perspective.

As an author, one of her most famous works included, The Book on Guest Houses.