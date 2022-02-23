Veteran Dominican artist Earl Etienne dies

Dominica’s renowned artist Earl Darius Etienne has passed away.

A family member confirmed to Dominica News Online (DNO) that the painter died at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) today (Feb 23) following a long battle with cancer.

Etienne who is well-known for his ability to work with a variety of materials from canvas, wood, paper, fabric to old recycled jeans, -his styles and genres of painting also varied- returned to Dominica just this week, after being flown to Martinique for medical treatment.

During his nearly 50-year-career, Earl D. Etienne exhibited his works in Dominica, in the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Europe (Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria…) and in the United States.

In his younger days, he was determined to become an artist by profession and fought and pushed his way to the top, focusing on his studies and giving all that he had to make it happen.

In the early 1980s, he was awarded an Organization of the American State (OAS) Fellowship to study fine art at the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts in Jamaica.

He is also well-known for a very unique technique called smoking. While studying, he had an accident involving fire which inspired him to develop his own unique style of using the image formed by soot, applied directly from a flame, in his artistic work.

Through fire and heat, Etienne created art on wood. His works also embody African and Caribbean souls with his depictions of traditional dance, dancers, and carnival. His works are influenced by ancestral, spiritual, social, cultural, and physical elements of his Caribbean environment.

Upon his return to Dominica after graduation in 1986, he took up a post as Cultural Officer in the Ministry of Culture while continuing to paint. This arrangement allowed him to mentor a new generation of Dominican artists and create a basis for a serious Art Industry in Dominica.

As an artist, Ettiene grew from basic Caribbean landscape portrayals to highly-sophisticated expressions and techniques.

He has done pieces reflecting history, lifestyle, people, culture, struggles, and much more. His portrayals of Hurricane Maria, for example, capture the pain, turmoil and regeneration of this powerful force of nature.

The well-respected artist has held the Kalinago people close to his heart and this too, is reflected in his paintings.