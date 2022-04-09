Dominicans in New York urged to come out on Saturday for ‘peace, justice and prosperity’ walk

Preparations are in full gear to ensure a successful ‘Dominican Diaspora Solidarity Walk for Peace and Prosperity on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The walk is aligned to a similar activity organized by Atherton ‘Athie’ Martin for the past two weeks and will take place in New York City.

“So far the response has been good and we are hoping that people in the diaspora come out tomorrow,” a concerned Dominican citizen residing in New York, Adelaide Paul said during an interview on Q95. “We are also asking you wherever you are in the diaspora you can join us in New York.”

Paul indicated that a number of people have agreed to walk wherever they are.

“We are just calling on everyone to walk in solidarity and let us spread the word,” Paul encouraged. “That is to just keep people going, because we say we talk a lot, let us do less talk, more walk, more action.”

She called for freedom, justice and peace which she said is really needed in Dominica, “transparency in governance, the very same things they are asking for in Dominica.”

“So we are walking in solidarity to ask for the very same things,” Paul stated. “Without justice there is no peace and no prosperity.”

The group will gather at Ralph Bunche Park in New York, next to the UN Headquarters, and walk to the Dominican Consulate from 11:00am to 1:00pm. There will also be speeches from some of the participants.