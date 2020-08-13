ColtonT releases 5th music video for 2020

ColtonT has released his fifth music video for 2020 from his latest single, “Faze” which is a collaborative project between ICM Records and Producer Dlo of GloSho Multimedia.

The video upholds ColtonT’s unforgettable and cinematic work which was shot at Jungle Bay Dominica and picturesque Canefield Church with inserts from Definition Fitness Gym. “Faze, which was released in May 2020, has been consistently hitting airwaves and resonating through the streets”

It has also been featured on “Caribbean Holiday Playlist 2020”. This positive energy which inspires the concept of

balancing life, holding on and letting go – ‘My struggle dem are temporary, my troubled days could never faze me’. -ColtonT.

Watch “Faze” Music Video on: https://bit.ly/3gPFyOt

Download “Faze” on iTunes Now: https://apple.co/3bOY6v3

Available on ALL digital platforms: https://bit.ly/2Zkusva

Watch the video below.