ColtonT releases 5th music video for 2020

ColtonT has released his fifth music video for 2020 from his latest single, “Faze” which is a collaborative project between ICM Records and Producer Dlo of GloSho Multimedia.
The video upholds ColtonT’s unforgettable and cinematic work which was shot at Jungle Bay Dominica and picturesque Canefield Church with inserts from Definition Fitness Gym. “Faze, which was released in May 2020, has been consistently hitting airwaves and resonating through the streets”
It has also been featured on “Caribbean Holiday Playlist 2020”. This positive energy which inspires the concept of
balancing life, holding on and letting go – ‘My struggle dem are temporary, my troubled days could never faze me’. -ColtonT.
Watch “Faze” Music Video on: https://bit.ly/3gPFyOt
Download “Faze” on iTunes Now: https://apple.co/3bOY6v3
Available on ALL digital platforms: https://bit.ly/2Zkusva
Watch the video below.
5 Comments
Nice vibes keep making positive music. Positive vibes oh yes! Jah rasta
Love it!! Very uplifting song.
Well done. Wise use of local resource. less is so much more in this video…
Lovely encouraging lyrics. Best wishes in your future music Colton T.
Great Video, A Great Rising. Well Done.