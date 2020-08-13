ColtonT releases 5th music video for 2020

Dominica News Online - Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at 6:51 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

ColtonT has released his fifth music video for 2020 from his latest single, “Faze” which is a collaborative project between ICM Records and Producer Dlo of GloSho Multimedia.

The video upholds ColtonT’s unforgettable and cinematic work which was shot at Jungle Bay Dominica and picturesque Canefield Church with inserts from Definition Fitness Gym. “Faze, which was released in May 2020, has been consistently hitting airwaves and resonating through the streets”

It has also been featured on “Caribbean Holiday Playlist 2020”. This positive energy which inspires the concept of
balancing life, holding on and letting go – ‘My struggle dem are temporary, my troubled days could never faze me’. -ColtonT.

Watch “Faze” Music Video on: https://bit.ly/3gPFyOt

Download “Faze” on iTunes Now: https://apple.co/3bOY6v3

Available on ALL digital platforms: https://bit.ly/2Zkusva

Watch the video below.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

5 Comments

  1. TON
    August 14, 2020

    Nice vibes keep making positive music. Positive vibes oh yes! Jah rasta

  2. Alexy
    August 13, 2020

    Love it!! Very uplifting song.

  3. Ray
    August 13, 2020

    Well done. Wise use of local resource. less is so much more in this video…

  4. Zhekelli
    August 13, 2020

    Lovely encouraging lyrics. Best wishes in your future music Colton T.

  5. E.
    August 13, 2020

    Great Video, A Great Rising. Well Done.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available