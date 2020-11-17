PM Skerrit calls for more structured and organized music industry in Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called for a more structured and organized music industry in Dominica.

He was speaking on his Anou Palay Programme on the weekend with special guests Manager of T-K (formerly Triple Kay) International, Geoffrey Joseph, Bouyon Boss Asa Bantan and Norman Letang of the Swinging Stars.

“We have been pioneers in many musical genres and I think we just have to be more structured, more organized, we have to be able to work better with each other,” the prime minister said. “We need some more training and some more guidance.”

He continued, “We’ve talked about engineering, production and I think these things are not impossible things to achieve. Having a proper structure will certainly help us achieve those things. It’s a major source of employment for many people, especially young people.”

The Prime Minister is also suggesting that an “organization or entity” be formed to represent the interests of musicians and entertainers in Dominica.

“Because as it is now, if we need to consult, who do you call?” he asked.

He also believes that more Dominican bands should be included on the Creole Festival line-up every year.

“Which ones do you include every year and which ones do you leave out every year?” the Prime Minister asked. “If the organization were to meet and say 10 Dominicans are going to be on the Creole Festival [line-up], the association will meet and recommend to the DFC [Dominica Festivals Committee] these are the 10 people [selected].”

According to Skerrit, one organization will be “of tremendous good” for Dominica and for the entertainers.

“We have to organize ourselves, we have to be more professional, we have to be more structured and from the government standpoint, we are prepared to assist in whatever way we can,” the prime minister stated.

He also highlighted the importance of teaching music education at schools.

“Even at the schools, we have to invest in the school choir and music education,” he stated. “We have a lot of subjects at CXC which I have a lot of issues with and we are losing sight of some of the fundamentals of life…sports and physical education, music and our culture, history, civics, we are teaching students all kinds of things except those very important things”

The prime minister is of the view that some of the subjects which are being taught at school are not necessary.

“Because it’s universal access to secondary education, universal access to tertiary education, there are scholarships available now than there were 10 or 15 or 20 years ago, so there is no need for us to be having all these unnecessary subjects.”