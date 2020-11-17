PM Skerrit calls for more structured and organized music industry in Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called for a more structured and organized music industry in Dominica.
He was speaking on his Anou Palay Programme on the weekend with special guests Manager of T-K (formerly Triple Kay) International, Geoffrey Joseph, Bouyon Boss Asa Bantan and Norman Letang of the Swinging Stars.
“We have been pioneers in many musical genres and I think we just have to be more structured, more organized, we have to be able to work better with each other,” the prime minister said. “We need some more training and some more guidance.”
He continued, “We’ve talked about engineering, production and I think these things are not impossible things to achieve. Having a proper structure will certainly help us achieve those things. It’s a major source of employment for many people, especially young people.”
The Prime Minister is also suggesting that an “organization or entity” be formed to represent the interests of musicians and entertainers in Dominica.
“Because as it is now, if we need to consult, who do you call?” he asked.
He also believes that more Dominican bands should be included on the Creole Festival line-up every year.
“Which ones do you include every year and which ones do you leave out every year?” the Prime Minister asked. “If the organization were to meet and say 10 Dominicans are going to be on the Creole Festival [line-up], the association will meet and recommend to the DFC [Dominica Festivals Committee] these are the 10 people [selected].”
According to Skerrit, one organization will be “of tremendous good” for Dominica and for the entertainers.
“We have to organize ourselves, we have to be more professional, we have to be more structured and from the government standpoint, we are prepared to assist in whatever way we can,” the prime minister stated.
He also highlighted the importance of teaching music education at schools.
“Even at the schools, we have to invest in the school choir and music education,” he stated. “We have a lot of subjects at CXC which I have a lot of issues with and we are losing sight of some of the fundamentals of life…sports and physical education, music and our culture, history, civics, we are teaching students all kinds of things except those very important things”
The prime minister is of the view that some of the subjects which are being taught at school are not necessary.
“Because it’s universal access to secondary education, universal access to tertiary education, there are scholarships available now than there were 10 or 15 or 20 years ago, so there is no need for us to be having all these unnecessary subjects.”
The Man for the JOB is Mr Chester wilkins
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/business/dominican-becomes-new-isrc-manager-offers-music-track-protection-distribution-among-others/
His One of the Real Ones* and Dominican
I have Seen his Growth as outside Dominica
His the One that can Bring Growth*
For once, I agree with the PM… musicians need to organise and form an association, make collective decisions and move as a unit. This will improve the entertainment industry in Dominica.
Digression: I am still patiently awaiting your accountability for the 1.2 billion dollars ………………………….. you promised FIFTEEN MONTHS ago. Can’t wait for Lennox Linton to be made the laughing stock of the country, the region and the world!!
Given that you are economical with the truth, and not to refer to you as a pathological liar, I am assured that honest folks think that you have made yourself that to which you referred to Linton.
Now to the current: you want a musical organisation formed; to do what? So that you can control it??
Not so long ago you issued a similar statement re the journalists. The formed organisation has yet to question you re the statement of 15 months ago.
I warn you again: your mouth is what will be your downfall. But of course you feel that you in charge so go ahead.
Why didn’t you revamp the Education system as least 15 years ago?
My brother, speak the truth to the nation. I beg you.
HOTEP!
Well, instead of solely focusing on maths english business subjects and science, do things like ensure musical programs in primary and secondary schools. Support institutions like the Kairi School of Music and the Christian School of Music. Encourage the development of venues (like the arawak house of culture, old mill) for the showcasing of musical talent. Dominica has a variety of musical talent. From pan players to opera singers. Culture. thats what is at stake here. The government has to first understand the various sectors and how they operate, not just as businesses but as social institutions before it can make real contributions to their development. Entertainment isnt agriculture.
Critical Journalism in DA is non existent let alone investigative journalism or the one that scrutinises with an impartial view. They rather aid this PM who refuses to account for state monies in regurgitating his cheap propaganda. They aid this PM who refuses to give the country the electoral reform it deserves in not giving access to the same platforms this PM has. I hope one day all those who aid tyranny and corruption in one way or another and act against the best interest of our beautiful country will be held accountable. First and foremost I mean those so called DLP ‘politicians’ and cabal members but also those business people, lawyers, police and civil servants that have been sitting on the fence for various reasons.
I think Anou Palay makes Skerritt look more and more like Trump every time I watch it. A man who knows nothing, pretending he does, and talking utter garbage. Keep pandering to his narcissism, for just like the fat orange one, it will also be his downfall.
The media outlets and journalists in Dominica deliberately and some inadvertently give credence to the propaganda that is being disseminated on the Prime Minister’s talk show.
The PM’s show is achieving its sole objective, that is, to control the news cycle and the narrative from Sunday to Sunday. No one sifts, dissects or analyses the information which is propagated on this show.
Dominicans are done the grossest disservice by the media and the intellectually lazy journalists. This group has significant social influence but too cowardly to give a critical analysis of the many false assertions and distractions often spewed on by Mr. Skerrit and his despicable underlings.
DNO I have previously called you out on being a very reliable and pliable agent, deliberately or unwittingly so. You publish everything he spouts verbatim. Never once you have given your independent perspective on what is ‘discussed’ on the show. Go beyond the surface to create a balanced view.
“We have a lot of subjects at CXC which I have a lot of issues with and we are losing sight of some of the fundamentals of life…”
I’m with the Prime Minister on this one. From primary school to secondary school we need to shift the creative arts from the back burner turned down low to the front burner at full heat.
But after school the arts need to be distanced from bureaucracy as otherwise they cease to be creative. Be their very nature the creative arts are different and they cannot be tied down to set rules and procedures.
Herbert Read’s definitive book on the subject, “Education Through Art” was first published eighty years ago and it is even more relevant today than it was then.
I was hoping to hear information concerning royalties for artists. I am out there on a radio station and I have gotten the opportunity to play or include some of Cadence and even calypso in there as a Co-host.
They spoke to me about providing information which could actually bring some royalties to the artist. Even with calypso what are they doing concerning royalties. I believe this is one of things that Dominica and those in the music industry in Dominica need to address.
I agree that the local musicians need support, no doubt! but how does that translate to unnecessary subjects in school nuh? It would be interesting to state which subjects are unnecessary.
I think the PM also needs help with his communication skills. Probably it would’ve been better to say for example, “we need to align our formal education with our national goals”.
But, to say some subjects “unnecessary” doesn’t sound good coming from the throne, leave that for the layman.
The PM should always come off as professional when he communicates; knowing what he’s talking about and actually articulating intentionally.
Most of what you learn in school is useless. 99% of people don’t use squareroots, pythagoras, religious studies etc to make money. Our educational system is totally obsolete. Time to start teaching investing, entrprenuership and other skills that translate into an individuals ability to generate real money. Right now, our educational system is just a farm for low level jobs in 1st world countries. People graduate, go to college, maybe university…. then after getting frustrated because the skills/education they learnt in the school system, does not provide them with a realistic way to earn sensible money here in DA… they migrate and end up as a delivery driver/customer services/cleaner etc or similar job in the US/UK. check the statistics, you will se it for yourself.
Why is Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit talking about this initiative,?
I am asking because Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit appointment and portfolio are– Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Resilience, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting.
I strongly believe that Hon. Roselyn Paul – Minister of Sports, Culture and Community Development should be the correct minister to be advocating for a more structured music industry.
Because music in Dominica falls under Culture.
Dictatorship and socialism is evident in Dominica. Its masked behind fake and theatrical democracy. 25 years of the same leader, unbelievable!