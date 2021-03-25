DNO LIVE: DOWASCO water week debate competition at DSC

Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 25th, 2021 at 12:07 PM
As part of Water Week, DOWASCO is hosting a debate competition in conjunction with the Dominica State College today Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11:30 am in room BC3. DNO will be bring the competition live.

 

The debate can be viewed via the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/DominicaNewsOnline/videos/193005888998349

 

1 Comment

  1. Annon
    March 26, 2021

    These initiatives are good particularly to help the young express and gain confidence. Usually these kind of exercises are hints. However, Dowasco better not touch the current rates ‘we’ pay for water, the government is better off subsidizing and not address it like the Domlec fiasco that’s still causing our nose to bleed.

