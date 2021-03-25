DNO LIVE: DOWASCO water week debate competition at DSC

As part of Water Week, DOWASCO is hosting a debate competition in conjunction with the Dominica State College today Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11:30 am in room BC3. DNO will be bring the competition live.
The debate can be viewed via the link below:
https://www.facebook.com/DominicaNewsOnline/videos/193005888998349
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
These initiatives are good particularly to help the young express and gain confidence. Usually these kind of exercises are hints. However, Dowasco better not touch the current rates ‘we’ pay for water, the government is better off subsidizing and not address it like the Domlec fiasco that’s still causing our nose to bleed.