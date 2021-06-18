LIVE from 10am: Dominica Council on Ageing panel discussion on elderly abuse

The Dominica Council on ageing (DCOA) will be holding a panel discussion on elderly abuse from 10:00am at the Alliance Francaise. The following prominent panel members will be part of the discussion:
Adora Toussaint health educator at Health Promotion, Ministry of health
Zetma Toussaint past president of the Dominica Council on Ageing
Oliver Wallace welfare officer at welfare division
Mrs. Ophelia Marie cultural icon and current president of the Dominica Council on Ageing
Media veteran, Nazarine Gordon will be the moderator.
