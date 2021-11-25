UPDATE: Grand Bay by-election coverage – Henderson wins preliminary count

DNO brings you live coverage of the Grand Bay by-election with correspondents on the ground from the hotly contested constituency.

Official preliminary results show Henderson captured 1221 of the votes, Julius ‘Handbag’ Gabriel with 161 votes and Clarenton “Twa Woche” Andrew with 3 votes.

The results will be available in “real time” via the Dominica Electoral Office’s website: http://gb2021.electoraloffice.gov.dm/

