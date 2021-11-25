UPDATE: Grand Bay by-election coverage – Henderson wins preliminary count

DNO brings you live coverage of the Grand Bay by-election with correspondents on the ground from the hotly contested constituency.
Official preliminary results show Henderson captured 1221 of the votes, Julius ‘Handbag’ Gabriel with 161 votes and Clarenton “Twa Woche” Andrew with 3 votes.
The results will be available in “real time” via the Dominica Electoral Office’s website: http://gb2021.electoraloffice.gov.dm/
Interview with unsuccessful candidates after the preliminary results of the Grand Bay by-election
“Closing” interview with Mr. Robert George & Mr. John Roach
Interview with local historian with Mr. Harian Henry (Manchile) on Grandbay’s Political history
Interview with the other independent candidate Clarenton Bacchus Andrew (Twawoche).
Live coverage of only candidate allowed to vote in the election Julius ‘Handbag’ Gabriel
Election coverage starts at GrandBay Youth Centre
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Matthew 21:33-45
New King James Version
The Parable of the Wicked Vinedressers(A)
33 “Hear another parable: There was a certain landowner (B)who planted a vineyard and set a hedge around it, dug a winepress in it and built a tower. And he leased it to vinedressers and (C)went into a far country. 34 Now when vintage-time drew near, he sent his servants to the vinedressers, that they might receive its fruit. 35 (D)And the vinedressers took his servants, beat one, killed one, and stoned another. 36 Again he sent other servants, more than the first, and they did likewise to them. 37 Then last of all he sent his (E)son to them, saying, ‘They will respect my son.’ 38 But when the vinedressers saw the son, they said among themselves, (F)‘This is the heir. (G)Come, let us kill him and seize his inheritance.’ 39 (H)So they took him and cast him out of the vineyard and killed him.
In this parable I see Rosie Douglas, then Pierre Charles and now Ed Registe and the wicked vinemasters
Joke and more joke. I see more police officers than voters. So clearly, this isn’t right since there had been no investigation done. The news media will not bring that up. I thought the voting process was going to be disrupted, but all I see is “Uncle Toms.” A very sad day in Dominica. Elections are never clean and fair since this labor party got in through their demonic and evil ways. Our media people acts and speak like kindergarten children. What a disgrace! This is unbelievable. Instead of talking about “protocol” (which the labor party has no regards for) why doesn’t the media question the electoral process? This is dumb.