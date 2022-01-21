CARICOM SG congratulates re-elected Barbados Prime Minister

CARICOM media release - Friday, January 21st, 2022 at 7:55 AM
CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett has congratulated the Prime Minister of Barbados Hon. Mia Mottley on her resounding triumph in the General Elections of 19 January.

Here is the Secretary-General’s congratulatory message:

Honourable Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I offer my sincere congratulations to you and the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) on your resounding victory in the General Elections of 19 January. 

The overwhelming success of the Barbados Labour Party indicates that the people of the country have every confidence in your stewardship and look forward to your continued leadership to guide them on a path that would ensure their progress.

I look forward to working with you once again in deepening and strengthening our integration movement and in confronting the many challenges besetting the Community at present.

You can be assured, Prime Minister, of the support of the CARICOM Secretariat in that endeavour.

