BUSINESS BYTE: Flow congratulates all winners from its 2019 Christmas promotion

Flow congratulates all winners from its 2019 Christmas promotion.

Flow Customers won amazing prizes ranging from free services to HD Samsung TV’s

Flow’s customers are giving a big ‘thumbs up’ to the recently concluded Christmas campaign. Customers walked away with scores of free gifts and were also on the receiving end of some exceptional new value-added promotions including free installation for TV services.

Flow’s Commercial Manager, Lorraine Mitchell extended congratulations to all winners, which included: Edith Thomas, Christopher Pacquette, Yannick Parillon, Sylma Laurent, Wilbert Moise and Savarin Dennis who all took home Alcatel Tablets for signing-up for Flow’s new bundles. Meanwhile Flow customers like Paula Charles, Ivy Durand, Cheryl Peter and Kadeen Royer all won free services from the telecommunications company. Niah Francois, a Flow Prepaid customer from Castle Bruce walked away as the proud owner of a new 32” Samsung TV.

There were several other winners of free credit, free data and free gifts which accompanied the prepaid and post-paid handset offers including the Samsung Galaxy Fitbit, AKJ N200 wireless Bluetooth headsets, Samsung battery packs, and CLCKRs.

Mitchell, is pleased that the campaign received such positive response from customers. She said “It’s a great way to thank Dominicans for their continued loyal patronage throughout the year and I am delighted to see so many people walk away as winners in the promotion. I am also really pleased the grand prize went to one of the areas where Flow is currently rolling out its superfast broadband internet and digital television service. I am sure Mr. Francois is getting ready to enjoying Flow’s brilliant HD programming on his new 32-inch Samsung TV. I extend hearty new year wishes for 2020 and say thanks again to all our customers who continue to support us as we work towards delivering an enhanced telecommunication service in Dominica.”

With the Christmas season behind us and Carnival on the horizon, customers can look forward to more opportunities to win with Flow, who is a major sponsor of the National Carnival Festival.

