BUSINESS BYTE: Flow enhances LTE Broadband Service  

Flow Dominica has evolved its popular LTE Broadband Service to provide greater connectivity and faster broadband speeds for customers who are unable to access the company’s fibre network.

The LTE Broadband Service, which provides cost-effective, reliable high-speed internet access using Flow’s 4G LTE mobile network, was successfully introduced last year as the company continues to work to meet the demand for broadband connections following the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Now, amid calls for increased social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including work-from-home protocols and online learning, Flow is supporting Dominicans by enhancing its existing three tailored plans based on a customer’s specific broadband requirements.

“We understand the country is heavily relying on our services at this time, and likewise, we are committed to providing reliable connections and support wherever possible. While we may be physically separated at this time, we want to give Dominicans peace of mind and reaffirm our commitment to keeping them connected to the things that matter most,” said Lorraine Mitchell, Commercial Manager, Flow Dominica.

Effective July 9th, 2020, customers have been migrated to an enhanced LTE Broadband service which now allows them to be connected throughout the month without the worry of losing connectivity. To ensure all customers continue to receive best quality service Flow has now instituted a daily fair usage policy to guarantee exceptional quality of service for every customer.

“There is no doubt the need for connectivity is urgent and we are moving with haste to meet the demand. Similarly, we are also pleased to be able to provide a facility that now helps our customers to seamlessly manage their usage. We made these changes based on direct feedback and we are confident all users will be happy with the enhancements made to our LTE Broadband product,” added Mitchell.

Flow’s LTE Broadband Service is available at the Flow Flagship Store and Partner Locations including Depex in Roseau, Club DVD in Marigot and Cabrits Agencies in Portsmouth.