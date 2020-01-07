BUSINESS BYTE: NBD continues to give back during the Christmas season

At NBD, their commitment to providing excellence in service extends beyond banking. It includes giving back to the communities, striving to make a difference every day. There’s no better time than the Christmas Season to give back. NBD brought gifts of love, joy, laughter and happiness to communities and individuals during the season.

NBD’s children’s party at Bellevue Chopin

In 2019, the Bank held its annual Children’s Christmas Party at the Bellevue Chopin Primary School. The Christmas party provided an avenue for the children to enjoy various activities and Christmas themed games. The children were delighted to play and dance with the Bank’s mascot, Tiko the frog, and to receive gifts from Santa. The Bank also presented the staff with gifts and made a special presentation of a 43 inch Samsung television to the school’s Principal. Ms. Paula Laupen expressed heartfelt gratitude to NBD for selecting the school to hold its annual Children’s Christmas Party and stated that the television would be used to enhance the learning experience in the classroom.

CHANCES

NBD continued its outreach activities by visiting the children of CHANCES at Jimmit on Sunday, 15th December 2019. With joyful hearts, staff members prepared, served, and had lunch with the children, followed by a fun-filled afternoon of games.

Mr. Ellingworth Edwards, the Managing Director of NBD expressed heartfelt thanks to staff for their time and commitment to bringing Christmas cheer to the children of Chances for the past years. Mr. Edwards also extended best wishes for Christmas and the New Year to the children and staff of Chances.

Donation of Hampers

As part of NBD’s outreach activities, various departments within the Bank once again responded to the needs of others during the season of goodwill by providing hampers to nine (9) deserving families in several communities throughout the island. Staff members were thrilled to be able to deliver a little Christmas joy to the deserving families. The recipients were very thankful for the kind gesture and thanked management and staff of NBD for their generosity throughout the holiday season.

According to Executive Manager of Marketing at NBD, Suzanne Piper, “We look forward to this time of year and are always pleased to give back to communities. Annually, staff at all levels and departments engage in various outreach activities. Bringing joy and happiness to the children and families that we touch is what this season is truly about for NBD”.