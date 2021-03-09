DNCW International Women’s Day address

“Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

Sisters, Dominica,

As we celebrate this another day in the annals of humanity upholding the values of women, there is nothing that pre-occupies us globally than the challenges of COVID-19, a phenomenon which imposes yet another layer of responsibility on women. Thus, it is quite fitting for this year’s theme of International Women’s Day to capture; “Women in Leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World.”

COVID-19 has caused us all to have to prepare for a new normal. A new normal that will call on leadership, tenacity, conviction, dedication and love. These are attributes that we women possess and will have to continue to showcase and implement in an environment that promises to be hostile. But we shall never relent because we hold true to our cause. Women are not known to give up and so we have to hold strong and be steadfast.

This new normal will require all women to be resourceful and creative more than they have been in the past, since from all postulations this situation will not go away tomorrow.

As women in this prevailing circumstance, we must not remain quiet and complacent; this is contrary to the behaviour of a leader. We have to advocate, agitate and let all know what our role is, and will continue to be, in this new normal. Women have to demand a rationalization of the status quo and see to it that our cases are heard and cater to by those who plan, implement and govern. The closure and movements of schools (in many areas worldwide) to online space has exacerbated the care work that women provide. The triple burden of women in the home, community and work place has increased. COVID-19 and its ramifications especially as it relates to the family (noting that substantive role women play in our households) dictates that women be given particular if not special consideration in the various plans, policies and programs that are being developed by policy makers.

The Dominica National Council of Women (DNCW) as the vanguard for the cause of women in Dominica, calls on the powers that be to institute special meaningful, sustainable relief or stimulus measures to our women. We call for the authorities to think out of the box and engage in meaningful dialogue with appropriate representative of women authorities to help create a levelled and better playing field for women in this COVID-19 era. Our women in rural development and in small enterprises need attention, support and resources and less lip service.

We have to build back a Dominica in a Post COVID setting this is more equitable.

A Dominica where the realities of the grandmothers, mothers, aunties, sisters and daughters are address. Let us give women a space at a table to speak up on issues that affect them. Women’s leadership matters and we can help make a better and more resilient Dominica.

As we go forward, it is the DNCW’s wish that women will continue to uphold their self-worth, remain focussed, remain in tuned with circumstances (challenges and opportunities) that COVID-19’s new normal presents and let us show leadership, leadership that will ensure that we “achieve an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

Please stay safe and respect the COVID-19 protocols.