COMMENTARY: Isaac’s vendetta and the highjacking of Danny’s salary.

Joseph Isaac got a severe political whipping from Hon. Danny Lugay in the Roseau North constituency at the 2019 general election.

Isaac was made Speaker of the House at the swearing in ceremony of the new cabinet at the Windsor park a few weeks later. It is clear that from that time Isaac set his sights on avenging his defeat by using his position as Speaker to do his evil works against Hon. Danny and the people of Roseau North. All who have eyes to see have noted the animosity which Isaac directs at Hon. Danny Lugay during meetings of the House.

Obviously not satisfied that he has done sufficient damage to his political conqueror, Isaac has decided to go for the jugular. He is now on a mission to deny Hon. Danny Lugay the opportunity to feed himself and his family. How low can you get, Joseph?

During the recent meeting of Parliament, Isaac conspired with Skerrit and Kassani Laville to deny Opposition members the opportunity to make their submissions on the budget proposals. The Opposition quite naturally protested against that conspiracy and injustice.

During this protest Isaac, contrary to the rules of the House, singled out Hon. Danny Lugay to have him named and suspended from parliament until the next meeting of the House. Isaac has also directed the Clerk of the House, who is the Accounting Officer, that he should not pay any salary or allowance to Hon. Danny Lugay until the ‘next meeting of parliament’. This means that Hon. Lugay could be without pay for all of six months. This is vindictive, wicked and evil and must be resisted with full vigor for several reasons.

First, the action by Speaker Isaac was clothed with bias. He obviously singled out Hon,Danny Lugay in furtherance of his personal score-settling mission.

Secondly, Isaac has denied Hon. Lugay his main source of livelihood for an indefinite period without giving him his right to a fair hearing.

The Standing Order which purports to give Isaac and his co-conspirators the right to take such action is unconstitutional and of no effect. Our highest court has ruled that a parliamentarian’s salary is his property, it enjoys constitutional protection and cannot be confiscated without due process.

Hon. Danny Lugay continues to be the Elected Representative of the Roseau north constituency. Being in parliament three times a year is only a very small part of his work in representing his constituents. So according to Isaac and his Cabal colleagues, Hon.Lugay must continue to do the work while being denied any payment for doing so.

The way in which Isaac allowed the goons to invade the Parliament and man-handle Hon. Lugay and other parliamentarians was procedurally wrong. The purported suspension of Hon. Danny Lugay was therefore null and void.

There is no doubt that this is a matter which should be put before the court for judicial review or constitutional redress. There should be a request for an injunction against non- payment of salary and allowances or a stay on Isaac’s decision to withhold Hon. Lugay’s pay.

This should be done notwithstanding the widespread view that any such approach to the High Court, or the Appeal court, is dead in the waters. There is always the CCJ!

Alongside the Court route is ‘the peoples route’. When the police, under the direction of the cabal, arrested Danny on the usual flimsy excuse of ‘incitement’, the people responded with ….More votes for Danny…..More votes for Danny. This time it should be…More money for Danny….More money for Danny.

The point must be driven home to Isaac that when one is driven by genuine love, concern , compassion and selflessness towards a people he does not have to sell his soul for sixty pieces of silver. That is the playground of JUDAS!

The people of Roseau North will not stand by and see Hon. Lugay and his family break under pressure from Isaac, Skerrit and the manicou gang. They know Hon. Lugay is fighting for them and Dominicans by extension.

Hon. Danny Lugay has been vilified, he has been arrested, he has been kidnapped, he has been suspended, he has been stripped of his livelihood. Yet his spirit is not broken. Why should yours be, Roseau North?

