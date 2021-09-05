COMMENTARY: Isaac’s vendetta and the highjacking of Danny’s salary.

Joseph Isaac got a severe political whipping from Hon. Danny Lugay in the Roseau North constituency at the 2019 general election.
Isaac was made Speaker of the House at the swearing in ceremony of the new cabinet at the Windsor park a few weeks later. It is clear that from that time Isaac set his sights on avenging his defeat by using his position as Speaker to do his evil works against Hon. Danny and the people of Roseau North. All who have eyes to see have noted the animosity which Isaac directs at Hon. Danny Lugay during meetings of the House.
Obviously not satisfied that he has done sufficient damage to his political conqueror, Isaac has decided to go for the jugular. He is now on a mission to deny Hon. Danny Lugay the opportunity to feed himself and his family. How low can you get, Joseph?
During the recent meeting of Parliament, Isaac conspired with Skerrit and Kassani Laville to deny Opposition members the opportunity to make their submissions on the budget proposals. The Opposition quite naturally protested against that conspiracy and injustice.
During this protest Isaac, contrary to the rules of the House, singled out Hon. Danny Lugay to have him named and suspended from parliament until the next meeting of the House. Isaac has also directed the Clerk of the House, who is the Accounting Officer, that he should not pay any salary or allowance to Hon. Danny Lugay until the ‘next meeting of parliament’. This means that Hon. Lugay could be without pay for all of six months. This is vindictive, wicked and evil and must be resisted with full vigor for several reasons.
First, the action by Speaker Isaac was clothed with bias. He obviously singled out Hon,Danny Lugay in furtherance of his personal score-settling mission.
Secondly, Isaac has denied Hon. Lugay his main source of livelihood for an indefinite period without giving him his right to a fair hearing.
The Standing Order which purports to give Isaac and his co-conspirators the right to take such action is unconstitutional and of no effect. Our highest court has ruled that a parliamentarian’s salary is his property, it enjoys constitutional protection and cannot be confiscated without due process.
Hon. Danny Lugay continues to be the Elected Representative of the Roseau north constituency. Being in parliament three times a year is only a very small part of his work in representing his constituents. So according to Isaac and his Cabal colleagues, Hon.Lugay must continue to do the work while being denied any payment for doing so.
The way in which Isaac allowed the goons to invade the Parliament and man-handle Hon. Lugay and other parliamentarians was procedurally wrong. The purported suspension of Hon. Danny Lugay was therefore null and void.
There is no doubt that this is a matter which should be put before the court for judicial review or constitutional redress. There should be a request for an injunction against non- payment of salary and allowances or a stay on Isaac’s decision to withhold Hon. Lugay’s pay.
This should be done notwithstanding the widespread view that any such approach to the High Court, or the Appeal court, is dead in the waters. There is always the CCJ!
Alongside the Court route is ‘the peoples route’. When the police, under the direction of the cabal, arrested Danny on the usual flimsy excuse of ‘incitement’, the people responded with ….More votes for Danny…..More votes for Danny. This time it should be…More money for Danny….More money for Danny.
The point must be driven home to Isaac that when one is driven by genuine love, concern , compassion and selflessness towards a people he does not have to sell his soul for sixty pieces of silver. That is the playground of JUDAS!
The people of Roseau North will not stand by and see Hon. Lugay and his family break under pressure from Isaac, Skerrit and the manicou gang. They know Hon. Lugay is fighting for them and Dominicans by extension.
Hon. Danny Lugay has been vilified, he has been arrested, he has been kidnapped, he has been suspended, he has been stripped of his livelihood. Yet his spirit is not broken. Why should yours be, Roseau North?
MORE VOTES FOR DANNY
MORE VOTES FOR DANNY
That % all he does is use big words trying to impress people all the time but the intelligent ones are not impressed. pellucid, paucity, like he thinks we don’t know the meaning of these words or we cannot use them correctly in a sentence. And his more votes for Danny. That is all hogwash and bull….. Danny Lugay is a knuckle head who needs to be dealt with very seriously. He is always disrupting the House each time the House sits. He is a vagabond from Goodwill. He has all those lowlife UWP GANGS SUPPORTING HIM.
I agree with St.Jean up to a point.When Isaac was a member of the UWP he accepted the lies,crookedness,traitorous conduct and corruption.He also realized with UWP style of politics they were NEVER going to win an election,UWP was criticizing EVERYTHING the Government did to better the lives of Dominicans.Isaac warned UWP about their behavior and their constant criticized against the interest of Dominicans,they did not listen,so,he,left.In the 2019 election Melissa Skerrit of the DLP was able to beat UWP (SOSO) by 190 votes with the help of JOSEPH ISAAC.Roseau Central was lost after many years ,and the incompetence and lies of UWP.
@Lin Clown, I think you mean to say that Roseau Central was found after many years–through Melissa Skerrit
Because if you are speaking about and against Joseph Isaac, you should have said that Roseau Central was lost for many years–not after–just noticing
Ok clown, you sounded like a sports fan. Your team wins championships so you want other players to switch teams to join yours. I see. So if winning is the only objective then yall got it. Cause going above and beyond to hold onto power is the most destructive thing anyone can do for this country. The massive brain drain is to blame for this. Educated people couldn’t stand to live under this system. Good luck. Our kids kids will pay the price for your winning
Danny is one of the last great hopes for some sort of integrity in the Dominica. Roseau North has always had some sort of moral fibre. If you are FROM (your family lived their lives there for more than 1 generation) Goodwill and environs, then you are cut from a much different cloth. Mr. Lugay stands for integrity. Silencing the truth can only go on for so long. Shame thart the government tries to silence the opposition. It already has the majority of the house, just let them speak and vote against it with your majority, but at least, show the house some dignity along with the purchased speaker who thinks its a game he is playing. A comedy show. But the jokes are distasteful to say the least.
This is part of the”next level” which was promised to Dominicans. For a while when Issac was in the UWP he had a conscience and even called out Skerritt. Sadly for a few pieces of silver the educated, failed businessman crossed the floor and joined the cabal. He’s now endorsing the very things he openly called out as wrong with the Labor part politics. He used to decry what the past speaker Alix used to do as speaker of the house but he seems hell bent to surpass her evil in an effort to justify his position as speaker. “Si e pa ni soutiweh, e pa ni voler”. These over-the-top acts in parliament, a new low for democracy in Dominca, is part of the new normal introduced to politics in the nature isle. The country was better off without this next level. I miss the days when we were Dominicans first and party loyalists after. Now the red ideology is contaminating everything. This act against Danny is despicable.
The Parliament of Dominica is a joke and a show conducted by Skerrit and his goons. It has absolutely nothing to do with democracy but everything to do show. Skerrit has made it clear a long time ago, it’s either my way or the highway. It’s time for Dominicans to rise and make it clear to him: it’s either my way or the highway. He needs to get a taste of his own medicine. Who does that little incompetent man thinks he is?
This guy ULRIC WEST PETER is a complete AHOLE,and he think the majority of Dominicans are stupid.Here is what Dominicans know.In 2014 Julius Timothy(DLP) 1,624 votes,Danny Lugay(UWP)2,266 votes.In 2019 Joseph Isaac(DLP)1,638.Now Mr Ulric ,Danny Lugay(UWP)2,134,it means in 2014 Danny won by 642 votes and in 2019 he won by 496.I am not as smart as FRANCISCO- DOGS but my rotten memory tell’s me Danny LOST 146 votes in the 2019 election.WHY?If you are as smart as you want Dominicans to believe,you will see the 146 who did not vote Danny did not vote Isaac.WHY?Linton too LOST 53 votes in Marigot and UWP LOST 1,163 votes and 3 seats in the 2019 election,WHY?None of the UWP coonu should get a cent from government.
Majority of Dominicans think YOU are the A-hole Sir. A rather dirty one at that. Go wipe up. The number of likes and dislikes on your many comments shows what people really think of the things you choose to type. With all your why’s, why dont you address the fact that thousands of dominicans were flown and shipped in, all expense paid by his Majesty Roosevelt Christ, many more on the ground were paid to vote DLP (many have publicly spoken and shown the money they have received) to vote DLP. Why dont your speak about these illegal actions as well? The law is the law, and your lord and savior continues to break it as if it doesnt apply to him. He uses the police force as if it is his personal security company so they hare scared to investigate or even try to arrest. But yet you sit on your pile of rubbish and think you are higher than everyone else because you support this shame and mockery of the Dominican people. Bravo. you have reach as high as you will ever go. Bravo.
It is incredible that The Speaker of the House of Assembly believes that he single-handedly can decide which parliamentarian gets paid and who does not. If this story is true then this is a clear case of overreach by the Speaker.
Notwithstanding all of this, Danny Lugay has demonstrated time and time again that he does not possess the discipline and temperament to be in parliament. He shows no respect the Honorable House of Assembly.
How can this house be called honourable when at least 80% of the occupants are at best dishonourable and at worst plain lawbreakers.
Dominica is the most depressing place to live in the English- speaking Western Hemisphere barring none.
The country is covered with landmines. Residents have to face and overcome these landmines every sunrise: COVID-19, business closures, unemployment, underemployment, polluted environment, dictatorship, inadequate healthcare, gravely ill economy, political tribalism, dysfunctional public sector, growing number of vagrants, ballooning number of mentally ill residents, low wages, thievery in high places, and I could continue ad nauseam.
The place is spiraling out of control. The last thing a human being loses is HOPE. This is razor thin right now in Dominica. Most resident Dominicans are living on the edge of existence. Something has to give.
DNO, Sometimes I wonder whether you are true with your protocols.
Can this STRONG WORD “CONSPIRED”, in that statement made in paragraph 4 in this commentary be proven?
“During the recent meeting of Parliament, Issac “CONSPIRED” with Skerrit and Kassani Laville to deny opposition members the opportunity to make their submissions on the budget proposals.”
DNO, did Issac really part take in any joint secret plans with Skerrit and Kassani to commit any unlawful or harmful act to Danny and the opposition members?(That would be conspiring).
If so, then the writer should prove that.
If not, YOU, DNO is aiding and abetting to wrongs that are commented on your site.
Certainly sure, if it was KID ON THE BLOCK who wrote this, this statement would not have seen the light of day on your site.
The evil that men do lives after them.
How can a man who lost in the last national election as a candidate for the ruling concoction of rascals, perverts and imbeciles be made Speaker of parliament? This Speaker guy is not only willing to sing like a mockingbird to keep his job but to seek vengence for his embarrassing loss.
I don’t care how much this hurts, I’m going to speak the truth. No one who is part and parcel of the corrupt and nakedly evil regime of Skerrit and his gang bangers has to be indecent, unconscionable and animalistic. Even when they die the unvarnished truth must be told about them. The most lies are told when giving eulogies.
These gangsters dressed in expensive suits and one in funny, colonial hats, sit in parliament and cheer on the Speaker while law-abiding, decent and productive Dominicans are deprived of a living. This filthy I minded evildoers depend on the ‘pilfering’ of government resources to accumulate their questionable wealth.
It is funny how evil can be a convenience to you based on your partisan political beliefs, on which you are intoxicated. When you sit behind a computer and say, quote “This filthy I minded evildoers depend on the ‘pilfering’ of government resources to accumulate their questionable wealth.” why would you say such a thing, you know why you are intoxicated, it’s your partisan political beliefs such intoxication robs you of making any rational comment as it pertains to the issue.
I will tell this, Danny got into Politics for the wrong reasons, Danny does not understand what it is ” to Change and be humble,” hostility is his preferred style, it should not be the style of someone who intends to be a professional politician. Do I think he should be suspended and have his Parliamentary salary withheld, No. Does he need to be reminded of his behavior yes, If such penalty is what needed for him to understand his behavior, it sure is an expensive way to learn.
Ibo France, there is nothing evil about the situation of Joseph Isaac at Roseau North. You know that the people of UWP always voted Danny Lugay, Joseph Isaac was for Roseau Central UWP, but he left for the Labour Party, for
a good reason, no one expected him to win the Roseau North constituency against Danny Lugay
But he was good for parliament, that was why he was chosen as the Speaker of the House–you can’t leave a good man down, and our Prime Minister knows that–believe it or not! And stop with your thing about evil, especially that it is just the wisdom of man, not of God
It’s pellucidly clear to many Dominicans that Isaac is not loved by Skerrit, or indeed by many of the politicians in the DLP cabal. Skerrit is the epitomy of vindictiveness, wickedness, cowardness and heartlesness, so i doubt he has forgotren Isaac shouting at him in parliament “”You! You! Shut up! Shut up!, etc… Because of this, and Isaac state of financial distress, Skerrit uses him as a puppet to do his dirty work… Skerrit is fully aware that he has the handle and Isaac has the blade of the sword, but when a man is bereft of morals, principles and ethics, but is instead driven by greed, he suddenly becomes a tool to be used and abused, manipulated and degraded by those who controls him!!!
Nothing done to Danny will sway away the support he has in Roseau North. He is the quintessential politician, loved by the people even when he has nothing tangible to give…Qudos to you Danny! Stand firm good son of the soil…!!!
MORE VOTES FOR DANNY!!
MORE VOTES FOR DANNY!!
When will be the next fund-raising marathon, you think that by just writing and saying, quote, ” Qudos to you Danny! Stand firm good son of the soil…!!! MORE VOTES FOR DANNY!! Will bring Danny comfort as to where is he going to get income in the coming months. More votes for Danny will be decided in the next three 3yrs
not by your silly slogans.
There is nothing more loathsome and viperous than an erstwhile partner partner changed into a sore loser and turncoat, and that will be Speaker Isaac’s legacy.
Yeah man, you think Skerrit trust and respect you knowing you are for sale so? JI you will be shunned and avoided like a rabid dog trust me, the cock has crowed for you.
Isaac is doing his job as Speaker of the House. His meting out punishment on Lugay has nothing to do with the fact that Isaac lost his seat at the last general election to Lugay. We always look for something to see if it fits the problem. Most times we are wrong and this time we are wrong. Danny Lugay has always been a knuckle head since he became an MP. Don’t know why. Maybe his suit has become too big for him. He needs another suit tailor-made.