DFP, UWP and NJAM condemn Police Chief’s reaction to planned walk in Roseau today

The Dominica Freedom Party, The Dominica United Workers Party (UWP) and the National Joint Action Movement express grave concern over the recent statement of Dominica’s Chief of Police, Mr. Daniel Carbon in which he demanded that anyone wishing to walk legally in the Commonwealth of Dominica must first apply to him as Chief of Police seeking permission before setting out to walk in Roseau, the Capital of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
The Grouping finds this statement intimidating and geared towards stifling the freedom and independence of Dominica’s citizens to freely and lawfully move about in the country without undue interference from Law Enforcement. The call is made to the Chief of Police to refrain from making prejudicial, inflammatory, discriminative and politically biased statements that are anathema to the rule of law, good governance, stability and peace.
I believe that the UWP they have hijacked ALL the parties in Dominica – those who could potentially be in opposition . For them it is UWP or NOTHING they are preventing other parties from contesting under the guise of “combining efforts to remove DLP”.
In a democracy there are laws which govern – if these parties end up forming the government some day – would they not want citizens to follow the protocols. Do not call civil and constitutional rights violation when you are not following protocols.
Trying to destabilize a democracy under the guise of “civil rights violation” it is no wonder none of the parties can afford to contest elections besides UWP. All the others are there in NAME.
Ask for a permit do your match.
The UWP does not want any other party to emerge and compete with them – the fear losing votes. The parties should take note at how deceptive the UWP is.
A bunch of howlings from Roseau and the countryside. They resort to violence when the tides are against them. Dominicans pay them no mind and they shouldn’t. A bunch of hungry beavers longing to put their hands on the CBI money. Some of them do not even know what daylight saving time is. That is how useless they all are.
Any organized match, walk, stroll, run that may disrupt the normal flow of traffic and interfere with the freedom and independence of Dominica’s citizens to freely and lawfully move about in the country without undue interference from other citizens must go through the proper channel to do so. If you want to take issue with the way that the COP made the statement, then that is fine, so just follow the law and apply for the proper permit for the match. Simple solution…
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD767
You doe find those man doe have good head?They want to save Dominica from people that build Dominica.Dem man was glad when hurricane Maria daycallay Dominica,Labourites save Dominica with their blood,sweat and tears,now they saying they want to save Dominica from people that save it.They think the majority of Dominicans stupid.if all you doe win election in 2000,2005,2009,2014 and 2019 is the next election all you will win.
If anybody out there is still in any doubt where our country is heading, let me spell it out: DICTATORSHIP! Having said that, I’m certain the will be the odd clown to come on here to give thumbs down and try to engage with me in defending the indefensible. Come one, let’s hear it!
Any time people perpetrate mischievous acts, they always have to corrupt language to justify their action, that is how chaos and anarchy works. Going on the air waves and calling people to come out and protest in large numbers and calling it a walk for peace is
dishonest. Why the display of sarcasm and a disdain to the authorities whose Job is to see that law and oder is maintained as stipulated in the Constitution. Police chief Mr. Daniel Carbon is not denying these Groups from exercising their right to protest, but simply asking them to follow the protocols given to him under the Constitution as it regards large gatherings or assembly of persons. What is the problem with complying and simply have their walk.