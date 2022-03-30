DFP, UWP and NJAM condemn Police Chief’s reaction to planned walk in Roseau today

The Dominica Freedom Party, The Dominica United Workers Party (UWP) and the National Joint Action Movement express grave concern over the recent statement of Dominica’s Chief of Police, Mr. Daniel Carbon in which he demanded that anyone wishing to walk legally in the Commonwealth of Dominica must first apply to him as Chief of Police seeking permission before setting out to walk in Roseau, the Capital of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Grouping finds this statement intimidating and geared towards stifling the freedom and independence of Dominica’s citizens to freely and lawfully move about in the country without undue interference from Law Enforcement. The call is made to the Chief of Police to refrain from making prejudicial, inflammatory, discriminative and politically biased statements that are anathema to the rule of law, good governance, stability and peace.