Finance minister says education sector in Dominica remains top priority for government

Minister of Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre says a crucial aspect of effective learning is the provision of clean, modern, child-friendly spaces for students to reach their full potential.

In this regard, he remarked that the government is providing the country’s children with every opportunity to excel in the classroom.

The minister explained during the presentation of the 2024/2025 National Budget, “ We are building a modern education system that meets the demands of 21st-century students, empowering young people to be active and successful participants in an increasingly competitive global environment. In light of this, this fiscal year, we commenced the highly anticipated construction of six schools funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China.”

Construction of the Goodwill Secondary School, which is included on the list, according to Dr McIntyre is progressing rapidly, with the first and second floors of the classroom block nearing completion. The foundations of the technical block and canteen are complete and excavation work on the administrative block is to begin. This secondary School will be established as a Center of Excellence for Technical Vocational Education and Training, aiming to create a cadre of skilled and empowered youth capable of contributing to economic development.

The Center of Excellence will include facilities for training delivered by skilled professionals in auto mechanics, woodwork, garment production, air conditioning and refrigeration installation and repair, electricity and electronics, and home management, among others.

“We also hope to foster partnerships with businesses and organizations to facilitate on-the-job learning experiences,” he added. Additionally, foundation work is at an advanced stage at the Thibaud and Bellevue Chopin Primary Schools, while preliminary works are ongoing at Calibishie, Sineku, and Tete Morne.

The Thibaud Primary School will serve as a center for students with special needs, ensuring they receive dedicated instruction in a supportive and effective environment, enabling students to reach their full potential.

This special needs center will provide individualized attention and specialized curriculum and resources.

McIntyre reiterated government’s commitment to reforming the education system to better prepare students with the diverse skills needed to leverage new opportunities and thrive in a changing global environment. “I wish to emphasize support of the Government’s investment in education. We must also emphasize the shared responsibility of teachers, parents, and students in the success of the education system.”

The Early Childhood Development will be further enhanced with funding from the OECS Pearl Project. In the meantime, upgrades have been completed at the Kelleb Laurent and Salybia Primary Schools. These Early Childhood Development rooms now include washrooms, office space for teachers, and new furniture. The cost of the refurbishment thus far is $220,000. Ongoing works at the Bagetelle Primary will soon be followed by upgrades at Castle Bruce and Jones Beaupierre Primary. A new Early Childhood Centre at the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School, funded by the Maria Holder Foundation, is completed.

“To provide increased access to quality education, we are constructing a new, modern, and conducive Dominica Grammar School, the largest secondary school in the Roseau Catchment Area with a proud legacy of accomplished graduates who have made significant contributions to development of our country,” McIntyre noted.

He added, “the state of the art Dominica Grammar School will be completed this year and will comprise new classroom blocks, an auditorium, and an administrative block as well as refurbishment of the existing Classroom blocks A and B.”

According to him, last fiscal year, renovation work on the Block C Classrooms at the Dominica State College was completed.

“The renovation work, at a cost of $2.7 million, is ongoing on classrooms, offices, and hallways of Blocks A and B, with completion expected in time for the reopening of the new semester. This is part of the government’s commitment for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Dominica State College including the revamping of the Agriculture and

Auto Mechanics programmes, establishment of a hospitality institute, and improvement in accommodation for both teachers and staff to ensure we have a more conducive environment for learning and success,” McIntyre said.