Impending tax increase aimed at mitigating NCDs

The high number of Non-Communicable Disease cases on the island has prompted the government to raise excise taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages by $1.00 per litre, and on alcohol and tobacco by $0.75 per litre and per kilogram, respectively. During the 2024-2025 National Budget address to Parliament on Friday, July 26, Minister for Finance and former Minister of Health, Dr. Irvin McIntyre, expressed concern over the negative impact of NCDs, emphasizing their ripple effect on the country and its economy.

He stated, “it places a significant social, and economic, and financial on our society, it causes a strain on the Health care system, affects family life, and impacts the overall development of our country as more of our people become incapacitated or succumb to these illnesses.”

The fatality rate of NCDs continues to increase in Dominica, raising significant worries about the general well-being of its population. Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Cassandra Williams, reported in March that there were 114 cancer-related deaths between 2020-2021, with 136 confirmed between 2021-2022.

While advocating for healthier dietary habits, Dr McIntyre cautioned on Friday, “we must make a conscious effort to plant fruit trees in our yards and communities and make local juices.”Additionally, he urged the public, “let us, from today make a conscious effort to act responsibly and pay greater focus to…wellness and wellbeing, aiming for health and longevity.” Dr. McIntyre emphasized the importance of taking action to reduce the occurrence of NCDs locally.

The increased excise tax on the mentioned items will come into effect on September 1st, 2024.