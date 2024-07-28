PM to attend CARICOM Heads gathering, meet with SOUTHCOM, this week

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has left the country today, Sunday, July 28, to participate in the Forty-Seventh Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in St. George’s, Grenada. This meeting, scheduled from July 28-30, will focus on important topics such as the CARICOM Single Market and Economy and the implementation of decisions regarding free movement.

Additionally, discussions will cover advancing the CARICOM agri-food systems agenda, strategies for regional digital resilience, updates on regional transportation, and issues related to climate change and sustainable development.

On Tuesday, the PM will hold talks with officials from the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in Miami, Florida. SOUTHCOM is responsible for contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. During the Prime Minister’s absence, the Honorable Dr. Irving McIntyre, Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, and Social Security, will act as the Prime Minister.