PM to attend CARICOM Heads gathering, meet with SOUTHCOM, this week

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has left the country today, Sunday, July 28, to participate in the Forty-Seventh Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in St. George’s, Grenada. This meeting, scheduled from July 28-30, will focus on important topics such as the CARICOM Single Market and Economy and the implementation of decisions regarding free movement.
Additionally, discussions will cover advancing the CARICOM agri-food systems agenda, strategies for regional digital resilience, updates on regional transportation, and issues related to climate change and sustainable development.
On Tuesday, the PM will hold talks with officials from the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in Miami, Florida. SOUTHCOM is responsible for contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. During the Prime Minister’s absence, the Honorable Dr. Irving McIntyre, Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, and Social Security, will act as the Prime Minister.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Roosevelt’s presence at this meeting is of no significance. All he brings to the table is his new suit and his red tie. Respect is earned. What has this corrupt, mindless oligarch done to gain the respect of his peers?
Comrade Ralph was given credit for figuring the tension between Venezuela and Guyana. Mia Motley is respected around the world for her brilliant articulation on pertinent issues affecting the Caribbean and the world. Mohamed Urban Ali is respected for bringing leaders together to work on economic and other issues affecting the Caribbean.
Roosevelt is infamous for tainted elections, hoarding ill-gotten wealth, bare-faced lies, persecution, wrongful imprisonment, and the like.
This is a in contest able fact. Roosevelt is the Least Educated prime minister in CARICOM and probable the western hemisphere. No wonder he is so disjointed and irrational every time he opens his mouth. The man is a monumental embarrassment to Dominica. We can do better.
Meet with southcom!!! hmmmmm. hope they examine the horns cause Xi’s pigeon seems to be exited. I am not sure the US can trust briefing this clown on any security in Region. he is the biggest security risk. they should arrest that MOFo when he land miami.
How many wannabe dictators going to be there besides Skerrit
de country so brokes
but he can try to maintain dat he so important………does SOUTHCOM really need you Skerrit?
Do the people of the Caribbean region receive any benefits from these meetings? If so, they are imperceptible. The very same issues of climate change, renewable (green) energy, increased agriculture production, crime, are all topics of circular discussions
The calibre of political leaders we have presently in CARICOM is antithetical to progress. These hypocritical parasites are fraudulent, self-centered and avaricious. Their primary concern is about themselves hoarding wealth. Their secondary concern is about their relatives. Their tertiary concern is to their diehard supporters.
These heads when they go to the Great Beyond are going to leave the Caribbean people with generational poverty.