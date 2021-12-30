U.S. Virgin Islands shortens COVID-19 testing window for travelers

Effective Monday, January 3, 2022, all domestic air travelers to the U.S. Virgin Islands are required to present a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within three (3) days prior to travel to the Territory.

The updated protocols recently announced by Governor Albert Bryan Jr. reduces the testing window, from five days to three days, to ensure that visitors and residents are protected as much as possible, given the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Domestic air travelers to the USVI will be required to submit a negative antigen (rapid) or negative NAAT (e.g., RT- PCR) COVID-19 test result within three days of travel regardless of vaccination status. Travelers who were vaccinated in the USVI and considered “fully vaccinated” are no longer exempt and are required to submit an acceptable COVID-19 test result for travel.

USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte expressed his sincere gratitude to travelers to the U.S. Virgin Islands as they continue to express demand for the product, while showing patience and understanding as the Territory seeks to find the delicate balance between protecting lives and the livelihoods of Virgin Islanders.

He reported that the winter season has started strong for the Territory, and this month the Travel Screening Portal had registered more than 100,000 portal submissions.

International travelers to the United States must show proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test (either antigen or PCR) taken within one calendar day of departure to the U.S. if they are arriving in the USVI via air from a foreign location, such as the British Virgin Islands or Antigua.

Marine travel now follows a three-day testing window, and certain vaccination requirements apply to non-U.S. persons.