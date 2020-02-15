100 not out – Dominica’s newest centenarian

Another person in Dominica has reached triple digits. Mrs. Celina George, of Goodwill, is celebrating her 100th birthday today Saturday.

She is the 26th centenarian currently living in Dominica and was brought up on Tranto Estate in Castle Bruce.

Tranto was a working estate and produce from it were brought to Roseau by boat.

“I used to ride our horse called Sultan when I was older, to neighbouring villages, and to church in San Sauver,” Celina recalled.

Celina, the eldest of 4 children said life growing up there was quite different than today.

She said diet and exercise may be attributed to her longevity.

“I mainly grew up on a diet of fish, and organic food that we grew on the estate. There was a great sense of community, with everyone sharing and supporting each other. We used to walk to Roseau from Castle Bruce, which took an entire day,” she said.

She believes that her faith and the fact that she does not hold grudges also contributed to her long life. “Let it go!” is her advice to others.

The elderly woman still maintains her good sense of humour, which she claimed that was always part of her character.

But Celina did not spend all her days in Dominica. She migrated to the United Kingdom (UK) in 1956, which she saw as an opportunity for adventure.

“The UK wanted people from the Caribbean and beyond, to come and work to help to rebuild the country after the Second World War. About a quarter of Dominica’s population migrated to the UK in the 1950’s and 60’s, including many of my relatives and friends,” she explained.

Celina got married in the UK, and had 3 children. Presently she has 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren.

Despite her life abroad, Celina said Dominica was always on the forefront of her mind, as she lived there for periods of time in the 1960’s, 70’s, 80’s and early 90’s.

She returned for good in 2012.

“Despite living in the UK for many years, I have always loved Dominica. It is wonderful to be home,” she said.