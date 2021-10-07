130th China Import and Export Fair available online for the first time

The 130th China Import and Export Fair (also known as the Canton Fair) will be held between October 15 and October 19, 2021, in Guangzhou. 16 product categories in 51 sections will be displayed. For the first time, the 130 th Canton Fair will be a combination of online and offline exhibitions.

It will build a new platform featuring “buy from and sell to the world”,

which will enable Chinese and international companies to break the limit of time and space, and countries across the world to share new opportunities of China’s manufacturing industry and the Chinese market. On September 28th, the online platform of the 130th Canton Fair has opened on a trial basis.

Buyers can experience it in advance! The online exhibition will feature approximately 60,000 booths and serves as online trade cooperation and exchange platform for 26,000 enterprises and numerous global buyers.

You can register or log into the official website, visit the online exhibition in advance, appreciate high-quality products brought by the exhibitors, and experience the one-stop sourcing service:

www.cantonfair.org.cn