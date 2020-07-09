14 Entrepreneurs to start the OECS-Caribbean export coaching programme

The OECS-Caribbean Export Development Agency’s Technical Assistance and Coaching Programme launched on July 8, 2020 with the aim of strengthening the entrepreneurial and leadership skills of 14 selected young entrepreneurs from six countries of the Eastern Caribbean.

In her remarks at the virtually held launch event Caribbean Exports’ Services Specialist – Allyson Francis, underscored the importance of the private sector and youth owned businesses, in particular, for sustainable economic growth in the Caribbean.

“Youth are the future. Their businesses are a critical foundation for sustainable economic growth in the region and so we must invest in them and their businesses.”

Funding for this technical assistance and coaching programme comes via the 11th EDF Regional Private Sector Development Programme, which the Agency is currently implementing.

“Caribbean Export implemented a similar coaching programme for women owned businesses which was very successful, and so I encourage the participants to leverage the knowledge and expertise of the coaches and to build a network between one another” she continued.

The programme pursues three main objectives, namely:

assisting entrepreneurs to clarify their vision and develop achievable goals that can be translated into tangible results;

assisting entrepreneurs to develop transformative business models and strategies that enhance productivity, competitiveness and growth; and

providing technical support to set entrepreneurs on a path towards export readiness.

The beneficiaries of the OECS-Caribbean Export Development Agency’s Technical Assistance and Coaching Programme were targeted through national Business Service Organisations and the “OECS 30 under 30” programme. From 21 applications, 14 companies have been selected to participate in the three-month coaching programme from both the services and goods sectors.

The group of young entrepreneurs will benefit from a highly experienced team of coaches in multiple areas such as business plan development, financial analysis, operations management, sales, marketing and branding, human resource management, proposal development, product development and quality assurance, legal and regulatory environment, ethical and sustainable business trends, information and communication technologies and e-commerce, and creative industries among others.

The coaching programme also includes the completion of a comprehensive analysis of each beneficiary companies and the development of individual strategies which will address their specific issues.

In closing, OECS and Caribbean Export reaffirmed the intention to continue to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Eastern Caribbean through complementary projects which will be launched in the future.

Company Entrepreneur’s name Country Sector Shop D Caribbean Darrion Louis Saint Lucia Information Communication Technology (ICT) LinkUp Kenna Questelles George Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Information Communication Technology (ICT) The Two Aces Lou-anne Mauricette Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Information Communication Technology (ICT) Zénaïde Aromatherapy Zanda Desir Saint Lucia Manufacturing Mec Designs Mauisa Carbon Antigua and Barbuda Manufacturing T & A Household Decor Amy Antoine Saint Lucia Manufacturing Adroit Tonnie Pierre Grenada Agribusiness Cronneit’s Forest Bows Denny Cronneit Grenada Manufacturing Flirt Cocktails Hyacinth Richardson Saint Kitts and Nevis Agribusiness & Manufacturing Mangal Trading Incorporation Nila Mangal Saint Lucia Agribusiness Akata Farms Bevon Chadel Charles Grenada Agribusiness My Crown Of Curls Ranique John Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Agribusiness & Manufacturing Emerald Solar and Wind Ltd Nicholas Sander Montserrat Renewable Energy Caribi Dreams Mr. Maurice John Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Renewable Energy

About Caribbean Export

Caribbean Export is a regional export development and trade and investment promotion organisation of the Forum of Caribbean States (CARIFORUM) currently executing the Regional Private Sector Programme (RPSDP) funded by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Caribbean Export’s mission is to increase the competitiveness of Caribbean countries by providing quality export development and trade and investment promotion services through effective programme execution and strategic alliances.

More information about Caribbean Export can be found at www.carib-export.com