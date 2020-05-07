150 families to be sheltered from major storm or hurricanes – Austrie

One hundred and fifty (150) families in Dominica will be spared from the wrath of any major storm or hurricane during the hurricane season which is soon approaching.

This was according to Housing Minister Reginald Austrie during a site visit of housing units in Grand Fond and Delices earlier this week.

He said the buildings located in Grand Fond, Delices, La Plaine, Jimmit and other areas on the island were constructed to withstand a category 5 hurricane.

“We are now approaching the hurricane season and many of these buildings were built with the hurricane in mind,” Austrie said. “As you know that this part of the country received a serious beating from [Hurricane] Maria and we are ensuring that the quality of housing will be able to withstand at least a category 5 Hurricane.”

He continued, “Also here in Grand Fond what is unique about these buildings is that we have constructed within that building a hurricane shelter which will be able to hold anywhere between 50 and 60 people if it becomes necessary.”

Austrie added, “What we are ensuring is that over 50 families from Grand Fond can rest easy and sleep properly in the event that we are visited by a hurricane during the hurricane season.”

He said the 150 building units will be handed over within the next two weeks.

“All of the units will be inhabited or the residents will be indoors before the start of the hurricane season,” Austrie stated.

He said following that the government will move into the Roseau Central where three areas for housing were identified.

Meantime, Austrie indicated that in spite of the challenges the country is presently facing in light of the dreaded Covid-19 the government remains committed and continues to work.

He said staff from the Ministry of Housing were already instructed, “To go out there and to look at every single house in this country and to ensure that they are fit and prepared for the hurricane.”