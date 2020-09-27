Two vehicles run off road following collision at Corona

A two-vehicle collision has taken place at Corona on the road to Pond Casse according to information reaching DNO.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon (27th September).

According to individuals at the scene, both vehicles (an HRV and Toyota Noah) ran off the road following the collision.

The driver of the HRV, who told our sources that he is a foreign national, appears to have sustained minor injuries including minor lacerations to his arm and face.

We were unable to ascertain who was occupying the other vehicle and whether there were any injuries.

DNO will provide more information as it becomes available.