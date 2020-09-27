Two vehicles run off road following collision at Corona

A two-vehicle collision has taken place at Corona on the road to Pond Casse according to information reaching DNO.
The accident took place on Sunday afternoon (27th September).
According to individuals at the scene, both vehicles (an HRV and Toyota Noah) ran off the road following the collision.
The driver of the HRV, who told our sources that he is a foreign national, appears to have sustained minor injuries including minor lacerations to his arm and face.
We were unable to ascertain who was occupying the other vehicle and whether there were any injuries.
DNO will provide more information as it becomes available.
With reference to the comment that one of the drivers was a foreigner and may have been driving on the wrong side of the road, I would like to suggest that since many of our tourist are from North America and Europe where they drive on the right side in their country, Here in Dominica, at regular interval along our roads there should be signs saying “DRIVE ON THE LEFT”.
Grayson, try to be accurate; because if you come to America, and drive on the left side of the road it would take a matter of seconds to get yourself killed!
Note: Asia. 15 Asian nations drive on the left. These countries include Hong Kong, India, Brunei, …
Africa. African countries have left-sided traffic including the former British colonies of Kenya, South Africa
Australia and Oceania. Australia and its territories (including Christmas Island, Cocos Islands, drive on the left, generally any nation that was colonize by the British still drive on the left.
Europe. The first legislation to make traffic left-sided in the UK was made in the 18th century in London, so we drive there on the left okay; lived there done that!
I lived in Germany we drive on the right; in France everybody drive on the right.
In Greece people do right hand driving, they drive on the right.
I do believe in the US Virgin islands St. Croix and St. Thomas they drive on the left at one time don’t…
Is d grapefruit on d tree I want
Dominican drivers is one of the worst in the world I have travelled to many countries but when it comes to Dominica drivers you have to ask yourself how the hell did that lots was able to get a driving licence, some people say if you can drive in Dominica you can drive anywhere in the world. What a load of rubbish ha ha ha 99.9% off them would not have lasted a day on UK and European roads.
Okay Man Dog, this one is not meant to be an insult; I only want to draw this to your attention.
” The Dominican drivers is one:” Whereas there is an ‘s’ at the end of the word “drivers” that indicates plural; it should become “are.” “how the hell did that lots”
I think it should be “how did that lot.”
Anyway, perhaps for the first and only time I am going to agree with you something is wrong with the idiots at home; who say they are driving.
These people in their mind believe that driving a motor vehicle is something special; it is not a profession either; anybody can drive a truck or car.
Boy it’s not just two Dominicans I know died on the roads of America simply because of showing off!
You drive down the street or the Free Way nobody look at you.
They go on a four lane Free Way among thousands of cars and panic!
In Dominica the problem is driving inebriated (drunk).
Proper roads with buffers to prevent bush from growing into the roadway. Sometimes you cannot see around corner because bush is preventing. Bad enough there is no sidewalk, sometimes you have to swerve into the other lane to avoid people animals or parked vehicles on a main roadway.
Did this accident happen have any vehicles parked on the road blocking traffic? 99 percent of the major roads are well paved..I wonder in which country all roadside bushes are cleaned 100 percent..you people never take time to know what caused the accident before running your mouths and assuming the negatives.You people complain as though Dominica is different from any other countries. If you expect a perfect Dominica go live on MARS. Since they said it was a foreign national and on the straight road, why didn’t you think it My be the person was not used to driving on the left side as in their country and was driving on the wrong side of the road? Our main problem here on the roads with accidents is purely Reckless and careless driving.
Road user, travel to Martinique and Guadeloupe. drive on and of their major roads and look for bush. In the US and UK, Barbados, Trinidad, parts of Antigua. I never said the accident occurred because of a parked vehicle. What is you reason for making excuses for mediocrity. Who makes roads without sidewalks and proper drainage? in the 21century? Is majee alone we should expect for Dominica? What i expect is for my tax dollars to be put to good use. Dominica is different from all other OECS islands in that we have remained at the bottom while others have evolved. Everyone knows the interrior isnt straight. idk where you coming with that. what you should be asking is why foreigners have to be causing accident? When i drive in other countries their roads are safe enough to visitors can drive on them safely, even if i have to drive on the right hand side. Do you know what country they came from? Is only Dominica alone that drive on the left? your assumptions are baseless.
@Click here, when did you last paid a penny tax in Dominica?
Continue to make excuses for mediocrity. Seems like proper standards is not for us. In the caribbean a lot of major roadways are free from bush growing into the roads. Martinique, Guadeloupe, Barbados, St. Marten..St. Lucia.. Do you travel ?
No money for things like that. The state has to pay for the dictators palace.
I can`t understand why there are so many vehicular accidents on the road in Dominica. What is the cause? Are people driving under the influence of alcohol or some sort of drug? I mean accidents do happen but these are way too many for that little country. Are the roads that bad? Can someone enlighten me, please?
Truth of the matter is,the vehicle has an engine and when a driver lost control the engine takes over. The road is narrow and curvy and every driver want to prove that their vehicle is faster. Here you got it
No law enforcement. Have you recently heard the police conducting alcohol or drug testing on the road? I rest my case. Skerrits police is to busy arresting and troubling opposition supporters.
You seem to be one of those who is in love with Skeritt and cant get his attention..The man is Happily married. everything happen some idiot have to include the man name..stop getting acid reflux, heartburn and high blood pressure about a man that doesn’t even know you exist..stay on point and on the issue..
@Disgusted, you have made a very good point why did not I think of that? You have my vote I wish I could have given you ten out of ten but DNO would not allow me to!