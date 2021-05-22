20 entrepreneurs to receive training in micro and small business from DYBT

Over 20 entrepreneurs will receive training in micro and small business developing topics to further develop their knowledge-based skills to successfully run a small business.

The programme is made possible by the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) as it hosts the 25th installment of the Small Business Assistant Facility programme (SBAF) slated to run from the 7th to the 11th of June 2021 online via the zoom platform from 5:00PM to 8:00PM.

“This will allow young entrepreneurs who are actively involved in their business during the day to attend sessions in the evening with little to no disruption of business operations,” DYBT Enterprise Development Officer, Phillip Rolle said during the Social Enterprise Incubator launching ceremony on Thursday.

He continued, “Over 20 existing small businesses will receive training in micro and small business developing topics which include; business management, record keeping, marketing, costing and pricing, cash flow, tools and techniques for market surveys and meeting industry standards.”

Recognizing the ongoing effects of Covid-19 on small businesses, Rolle said the trust has also kept the managing risk and business continuity sessions.

“This session is particularly important and critical during these times as it will increase the capacity of existing entrepreneurs to plan for and effectively respond to both internal issues and external shock,” he explained.

He revealed that at the end of the program one lucky entrepreneur will win a grant of $2000 made possible by the DYBT and IOM.

“To be eligible for this grant entrepreneurs will have to submit their business plan as well as financial records or record keeping procedures which will be reviewed and scored by our business plan innovation award committee,” Rolle noted.

The DYBT hopes the training is both inspiring and educational for all trainees.

Meanwhile, the winners of the DYBT youth competition who participated in “My Business of the Future” poster competition and “A day in the life of an Entrepreneur- Shadow an Entrepreneur” Essay Competition in March 2021 were awarded.

DYBT Operation Management System Administrator, Dian Laronde said the competitions are in an effort to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of young people.

She said the poster competition targeted students from ages 8 to 11 years under the theme: “My Business of the Future” and was geared at inspiring students to think of future viable enterprises.

The Shadow an Entrepreneur Essay competition targeted young people between the ages 15 to 18 years.

“This activity emphasizes the importance of the entrepreneurial spirit within the context of our society and encourages students to experience the day in the life of successful entrepreneurs,” Laronde stated.

The winners will be given the opportunity to meet and shadow the entrepreneur which he or she wrote about during the Global Entrepreneurship Week which will be held on the 15th to the 19th of November 2021.

The winners of the competition are listed below:

For the poster competition the 3rd place prize went to Amiya Vidal of the Salisbury Primary School.

Second place: Kaylyn Joseph and Jaydia Prosper of the Kelleb John Laurent Primary School.

First place: Malisha St Jean, Hannah Joseph and Aiden George students of the Wotten Waven Primary School.

For the Shadow Competition the 3rd place went to Tana Valmond of the Dominica Grammar School

Second place: Kayla Scotland of the Castle Bruce Secondary School

First place: Keara Gardier attending the Convent High School