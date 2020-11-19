20 new COVID cases confirmed in St. Lucia

Today, Thursday, November 19, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of 20 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in-country to date to 203.

Ten of the cases are non-nationals. Two of these cases are visitors to Saint Lucia. Case #186 is a 28-year-old female visitor and case #190 is a 29-year-old male visitor. Both of these individuals arrived in Saint Lucia on Monday, November 16, 2020. On arrival, they went through the established screening processes, and given they did not have the approved test, they were required to undergo COVID-19 testing in-country. They proceeded to a COVID-19 approved accommodation where they were placed in quarantine pending their results. The individuals have been placed in isolation. The Ministry of Health has commenced contact tracing as per protocol.

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, a cargo ship arrived into Saint Lucia carrying 11 crew members. After reports of respiratory illness among some of the crew members, they were all assessed and tested for COVID-19 and were placed in quarantine on the vessel. The Ministry of Health received confirmation that eight of the crew have tested positive for COVID-19.

These are cases #185, #187, #188, #189, #192, #195, #197 and #202.

These individuals are currently in isolation and are receiving care.

Out of the 20 cases of COVID-19 reported today, 10 of them are Saint Lucian nationals.

Case #184 is an 18-year-old female from the Castries district

Case #191 is a 32-year-old female from the Castries district

Case #193 is a 48-year-old male from the Castries district

Case #194 is a 47-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case #196 is a 20-year-old male from the Castries district

Case #198 is a 50-year-old female from the Micoud district

Case #199 is a 34-year-old female from the Gros-Islet district

Case #200 is a 47-year-old female from the Gros-Islet district

Case #201 is an 18-year-old female from the Castries district

Case #203 is a 27-year-old female from the Babonneau district

All of these individuals, after being assessed and tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting their test results. Five of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and an epidemiological link has been established for these five cases.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the existence of any additional epidemiological links associated with these cases. As per protocol, arrangements have been made to place these individuals into care.

We ask that everyone practice daily the infection prevention and control guidelines of hand hygiene, use of a face mask in public places and maintaining a separation of six feet when in public will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care immediately at the closest respiratory clinic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively