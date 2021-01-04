2020 a year of metamorphosis for Leanne Lutterness aka 6stalight

While 2020 for many is the year that they long to forget, others like Leanne Lutterness used it as a springboard of self-discovery and motivation to do and be more. Exploration of her many varied sides has culminated with a singing/chanting alter ego called 6STALIGHT and a new single “Wispy (Trance)” which she released in December just in time to welcome the New Year.

“As a collective we have experienced a dark night of the soul and out of the darkness of 2020, there has come divine light,” she says, excited and hopeful for what 2021 holds.

She explains further, “With the December 21st 2020 Solstice we welcomed the new earth which initiates the Age of Aquarius; the beginning of a new 2000 year cycle and a sign for positive transformative changes to come.”

She has already gone through several changes this year, one of which was the channeling of her passion for music into artistic expression starting with her name change.

“I received my soul name which I channeled from the divine mother and want to use this platform to transcend listeners into multidimensional experience through healing sounds.”

She describes the song “Wispy Day (Trance)” as a God and Goddess Ascension meditation frequency channeled from the divine mother in her own light language. She received the gift of speaking in tongues at age 13 and channels this language with Sanskrit chants in her unique frequencies to produce this light music- “divine sounds that heal. “

Before her revelation as 6STALIGHT, Leanne was already engrossed in holistic living and teaching and used her time throughout 2020 to share her experience and knowledge. The Miss Legacy International 2017 winner, pageant coach, model, yoga instructor, certified crystal practitioner and entrepreneur has created and facilitated workshops to share her knowledge and skills on poise, etiquette and pageantry as well as yoga and tantric love.

In February, she hosted a Style and Poise: Goddess Walk workshop with the University of the Virgin Islands 2020 Miss UVI Ambassadorial and Miss Charter Day contestants and also facilitated a First Love Yourself and Entrepreneurship workshop in March to high school female students in St. Croix USVI.

That same month she launched her Self-Love virtual yoga classes offering free classes to students at the Dominica State College in her native Dominica and sharing this ancient practice with others around the globe. Her 5th annual Your Shade of Blue Yoga challenge was launched in June to engage millennials in the ancient teachings of yoga and to encourage participants to cultivate a routine practice of their own. Since June, she is furthering her education in the field by pursuing the Yoga Therapy Degree Program at the soul of Yoga in California, an accredited institution by the International Association of Yoga Therapists.

Leanne was featured in several Regional media platforms including the Cocoa Tea podcast with Canadian/Dominican host Jael Joseph where she spoke of her skin care line Leanne Lutterness (to be relaunched as Luttercare Beauté LLC in 2021). The company serves divine feminines, divine masculines and starseeds (women, men, children) offering the perfect crystal-infused elixirs for hair, body and soul. She was also featured on the Woman 2 Woman show on Dominica’s Vibes Radio to speak on her holistic approach to self care and sacred wellness. In October she woke up with Jamaica on the Weekend Smile Show aired on Television Jamaica speaking on all things crystal and specifically being a Certified Crystal Practitioner.

She is now exploring her own paths in media with the launch of her podcast The Lutter’s Circle Podcast in November, spreading love and good vibes in authentic solution-based conversations. The podcast is on Apple, Spotify, Audiomack and the Digicel Go Loud app.

Her new song is also on most major digital platforms and YouTube. As her song says, “it’s a wispy day come out to play, skies don’t have to be grey always.”

“I want to thank everyone who has helped in one way or another to make 2020 an EPIC year for me and I encourage everyone who hears the song to return to it whenever they are feeling overwhelmed. May these divine sounds from my heart space offer healing to your heart chakra, inspire intuitive dance and all things beautiful. All is one from this time.”

Visit www.6stalight.com for more musical bliss.